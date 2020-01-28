Federal Employees Claim They’re Being Illegally Blocked From Talking About Donald Trump’s Impeachment

Federal workers say that they are being prevented from speaking out about Donald Trump’s impeachment under the claim that to do so would violate the Hatch Act.

As HuffPost reports, the Hatch Act prohibits federal employees from participating in some political activities, but a union representing federal employees says that the act is being used to subvert the workers’ rights under the First Amendment.

Over the past year, employees working for the federal government have been instructed not to express an opinion – either for or against – the impeachment against the president. But a lawsuit brought by the American Federation of Government Employees argues that the order is based on a misreading of the Hatch Act that is creating a “chilling effect”.

The Hatch Act is meant to prohibit federal employees from engaging in politics during work hours or by using their official capacity. While the guidelines in the act aren’t specific about a case like an impeachment, it does indicate that federal employees can make political donations and encourage people to register to vote as long as it happens on their own time.

However, an employee would violate the Hatch Act if they encouraged a fellow employee to vote for a candidate during work hours.

Essentially, an employee can’t attempt to promote a candidate or one political party over the other. Employees are being banned from talking about impeachment because it could harm the president’s re-election chances, which could essentially be seen as promoting Trump’s opponent in 2020.

But the AFGE says that the Hatch Act is being misinterpreted in this instance.

Part of the problem appears to be the fact that impeachment is a huge topic and something that can’t be avoided entirely according to AFGE lawyer Ward Marrow.

Impeachment is “all that’s in the news,” he said. “If you’re going to enforce [the OSC] advisory in the conditions we have now, they’ll be investigating employees for the next 100 years. It’s all anybody is talking about, especially in Washington.”

Marrow argues that impeachment is a political process that takes place in the House and Senate. That means that talking about it would be like talking about any other bill making its way through Congress.

While the government has said that employees can discuss the facts about impeachment, they can’t weigh in or express an opinion. The vague guidelines have essentially created an environment where people are afraid to talk about impeachment at all.

Marrow says they’re pushing for a decision soon, because “if they decide a year from now that it would be okay to talk about impeachment, you can’t go back in time.”