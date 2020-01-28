‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Dishes On Divorce And Pregnancy Rumors

With Teen Mom OG set to return to television later this year, fans are anxiously waiting for updates on their favorite reality show stars. Rumors have been swirling about some of the cast members over the past couple of months including rumors that Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s marriage is on the rocks. Now, Catelynn is speaking out to Champion Daily about divorce rumors as well as rumors that she and Tyler are expecting another baby.

Catelynn acknowledged that there are certain rumors she can’t escape and joked that if she even mentions the word “baby,” fans automatically assume she is pregnant again. However, she was adamant that she is currently not pregnant, but that could change this year.

“Could I get pregnant this year? Absolutely. Am I pregnant right now? No,” she stated. While that doesn’t necessarily mean that she and Tyler are planning on getting pregnant this year, but it sounds like the possibility is certainly there. She also mentioned that she being pregnant is “great” and that when she is expecting again, she will let her fans know.

Catelynn then went on to address another rumor that she is often plagued with and that is that she and her husband are getting a divorce. The Teen Mom OG fan favorite couple have been together since before they appeared on their episode of 16 and Pregnant. While they have certainly had their troubles over the years, the two seem to be very much in love and committed to one another. In her response, Catelynn acknowledged that her relationship with Tyler isn’t perfect, but that rumors that the couple are getting divorced are nothing more than rumors.

“Yes, we’ve had some bumps along the road, but please tell me what couple doesn’t have issues along the way? What couple is perfect? We’ve been together since we were teenagers, and we’ll be 30 in a few years. At this point, we’ve spent over half of our lives together.”

Catelynn went on to say that there will likely be fights in their future, but that she doesn’t see things changing, saying that she and Tyler will “stand the test of time.”

She concluded by saying, “Like a pregnancy test, I can tell you it’s a definite NEGATIVE on us getting divorced.”

While it is still unclear when the new season of Teen Mom OG will premiere on MTV, Catelynn and Tyler will be returning to continue sharing their lives with their fans.