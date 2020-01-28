‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Mourns The Loss Of Daughter’s Basketball Coach, Who Was Killed In Kobe Bryant Crash

Shannon Beador shared a photo of her daughters with the late coach.

Shannon Beador has tragically announced on Instagram that her family was personally affected by the recent helicopter crash in Los Angeles that took the life of legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Shortly after the deaths of nine people were confirmed, including the pilot of the helicopter, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member revealed on Instagram that one of the women involved in the crash, Christina Mauser, coached her three daughters, Sophia, Stella, and Adeline, during their middle school years.

Along with a throwback photo of Mauser with her kids, and several other students, Beador praised Mauser as an “incredible coach” and “amazing influence” on her three kids, as well as an amazing mother to her own three children, including her two sons and one daughter.

Beador also sent her sympathies and prayers to Mauser’s husband, Matt Mauser, and the rest of the family.

“[Christina] was an incredible woman. All [three] of my girls adored her,” Beador added in a comment.

Just before sharing her throwback photo of her daughters with their late coach, Beador shared a separate post that included a photo of Bryant and his daughter. In the caption of that photo, Beador said Gianna was an incredible basketball player and added that it was a “privilege” to watch Bryant coach her.

“My girls and our community are heartbroken,” she shared.

At the time of her passing, Mauser was an assistant coach for Bryant’s Mamba Academy basketball team.

In addition to the three names mentioned, six other victims have been identified as John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, and Ara Zobayan, reported Yahoo! Sports.

Sadly, after Bryant’s helicopter crashed on Sunday morning in Calabasas, California, no survivors were found.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bryant and the other passengers were on their way to his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California for a basketball game when his helicopter crashed into a mountain.

Although an investigation into the crash is ongoing, there have been multiple reports regarding dense fog in the area, which resulted in many planes and other aircraft being grounded that morning. According to The U.S. Sun, the pilot of the helicopter, who was said to be relying on his own sight to fly the helicopter, received a warning from air traffic control moments prior to the crash to inform him that he was flying “too low.”