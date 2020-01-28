La La Anthony Stuns In A Hot Pink Bikini At The Beach In Punta Cana

La La sizzled in her bold bikini.

La La Anthony sizzled as she showed off her curves in a hot pink bikini while vacationing in Punta Cana. The stunning model and Power actress put her enviable body on full show in the shot she recently shared to her Instagram account which showed her as she got down in the sand during a trip to the beach.

In the gorgeous new snap, La La got down on one knee as she modeled the bright two-piece. The beauty was at the edge of the ocean as she gave the camera a very sultry look with her left hand by her waist and her right resting on her right knee.

All of La La’s obvious hard work in the gym was on the show while she pulled her best model pose with the ocean water behind her.

As for her fun and colorful bikini, the star wowed as she rocked the stylish one-shoulder look. The fun bikini top stretched across her chest with the single strap stretching over her right shoulder.

She paired that with a pair of high-waisted bottoms in the same neon pink color. The high-cut design stretched almost all the way up in line with her bellybutton to highlight her very slim waist and lean, toned legs.

She revealed that the bikini was from the swimwear brand Mint Swim, as she tagged the company’s official Instagram account in her post. The star also wore several necklaces around her neck, which were from KGRcollection, who she also tagged.

The beauty rocked a gorgeous red headscarf on her head as her dark hair was kept away from her face.

She also tagged photographer and Art Director Robert Ector and photographer Tomás Herold in her hot new beach photo.

La La revealed her location as being the coast of Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

Fans clearly appreciated the body-confident star showing off some skin during her sunny vacation. The photo has received more than 394,000 likes since she first shared it as well as thousands of comments from her 10 million followers.

“You are so beautiful,” one fan commented with an eye heart emoji.

Another told La La that she had an “awesome body.”

“Such a beautiful lady,” a third comment read with a red heart emoji.

La La previously treated her followers to another gorgeous look at herself in a two-piece last week.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunner wowed in another photo she posted to her Instagram account as she rocked a multi-colored bikini. That time, she posed by the swimming pool in her fun swimwear look.