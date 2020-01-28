Blac Chyna Attacks Kylie Jenner For Taking Her Daughter On Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream rode with Kylie Jenner on the same helicopter that killed Kobe Bryant, and Chyna is furious about it. As OK Magazine reports, the reality star and IG model slammed Kylie for taking Dream with the same pilot last November that was controlling the aircraft that went down on Sunday without telling her.

On Monday, Kylie revealed that she had flown with pilot Ara Zobayan several times in the past. She also expressed sadness for the death of the NBA legend.

Chyna got wind of the situation and released a statement through her lawyer, Lynne Ciani, slamming the Kylie Cosmetics CEO and accusing her of using the death of Bryant to admit that she had taken Dream on the helicopter without permission.

“What Kylie failed to disclose was that Chyna never gave Kylie permission to take her precious daughter Dream on a helicopter ride and that Chyna never would have given Kylie that permission,” the lawyer said.

“No parents should find out after-the-fact that their child has participated in a dangerous activity without their permission. Chyna was distraught to learn that Kylie had taken Dream on that helicopter ride in November 2019,” she added. “Chyna voiced her strong objections to Rob and insisted that it never happen again. Chyna sends her heartfelt prayers and condolences to all of the families impacted by yesterday’s tragedy.”

Chyna and Rob are currently in an intense custody battle for Dream, and Chyna’s message through her lawyer indicates that she might use the incident to further her case for custody of her daughter. The couple is slated to meet on February 10 to try to work out their complaints and come to a mutual resolution.

Rob has accused his baby momma of snorting cocaine and has demanded full custody of his 3-year-old daughter, as The Inquisitr previously reported. He filed emergency documents indicating that he is concerned about his daughter because Chyna can be volatile, drinking alcohol, using drugs and inviting strangers over to party.

While Kylie’s revelation might not help things in the custody battle, the youngest Kardashian is reportedly helping her brother financially. While the entire family has united to help Rob, Kylie has stepped up to be there for him with the money he needs to continue his court battle.

A source said that sister Kim is also willing to help, but because Kylie is doing so well financially, she was elected by the family to be the one to help out.