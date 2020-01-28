‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, January 27: Sally Gets Dizzy & Shivers While Confronting Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, January 27 features Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) at work. Thomas told Hope that he learned that she caught Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) kissing. He seemed genuinely concerned about Hope’s welfare.

Hope launched into her rendition of what happened at the cliff house, per She Knows Soaps. She told him about Liam’s proposal and his ultimatum. She couldn’t bear to be without Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and needed to tell Liam how she felt. She then walked in on him and Steffy kissing at the cliff house. As Hope wept, Thomas told her that he was glad that she had not turned her back on his son. Thomas held Hope as she cried that she doesn’t want to give up Douglas, but also did not want to lose Liam.

At the Forrester mansion, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) noticed the tense atmosphere and asked his mother about it. Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) blamed the tension on Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and told her son that she would handle it. Wyatt informed his mother that he had some happy news. Quinn excitedly guessed that he and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) were back together and hugged him. However, Wyatt cautioned that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) would not accept the fact that he wanted to break off their engagement. Quinn felt that the redhead would bounce back and get over it. Wyatt felt that there was something up with Sally. Even though he belonged with Flo, he still cared about the redhead.

Liam, Steffy, and Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington) returned from their walk on the beach. Liam put Kelly in her room while Steffy took a call from her brother. Thomas told Steffy that she also deserves her family and that she should not feel bad about the kiss. When Liam rejoined Steffy, she told him that she enjoyed having him around but was sure that he missed Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). Liam was still sad that Hope had ended their relationship. Steffy then told Liam that she needed to speak to him about the kiss.

Sally arrived at Flo’s apartment and accused the blonde of making a play for Wyatt. She told Flo that it wouldn’t work. The two argued as Flo felt that Wyatt had changed his mind about marrying Sally. Suddenly, the redhead collapsed on the couch as she felt dizzy. Flo wanted to know if there was anything that she could do. Sally promptly replied that she could stay away from her fiancé. Flo told her that that was Wyatt’s choice. While Flo took a call, Sally started to shiver uncontrollably.