Tucker Carlson Slams John Bolton For Betraying Donald Trump

During Monday’s episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Fox News host Tucker Carlson took aim at former National Security Advisor John Bolton, whose upcoming memoir, The Room Where It Happened, reportedly confirms the accusations that led to the two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump, Newsweek reports.

Carlson recounts the lyrics from the Al Wilson song “The Snake,” which was written by civil-rights activist Oscar Brown in 1963 and used by Trump on multiple occasions at his rallies. The lyrics depict a woman who attempts to nurse a snake back to health but is ultimately bitten by it and fatally poisoned.

Although Trump used the lyrics to describe his position on the Syrian refugee crisis, Carlson believes that Bolton is the snake in the poem.

“Republicans in Washington tonight seem shocked to discover that John Bolton has turned and betrayed his former boss President Trump. But they shouldn’t be shocked. That’s who John Bolton is. That’s who John Bolton has always been. That’s what John Bolton does. And not to brag, we called it long ago.”

Carlson claims that Bolton disliked Trump and joined his administration to fulfill his own desire to see war with Iran.

“Maybe because he never served in the military himself, Bolton genuinely passionately loved war,” he said.

According to Carlson, Bolton’s resignation was a “well-deserved humiliation” and one of the highlights of Trump’s first term. He suggested that Bolton was not a conservative, pointing to many “pointless conflicts” he has pushed in the administrations of Trump and George W. Bush.

Carlson also spoke to retired Army Colonel Douglas MacGregor, who believed that Bolton attempted to replace Trump’s policies with his own, to which the Fox News host appeared to agree.

“It seems by his behavior that [Bolton] was working to undermine the president while he was there,” Carlson said.

Bolton’s book has thrust him into the spotlight amid the Senate trial on Donald Trump. Democrats have long been pushing to hear from Bolton, and the new book raises questions that might push enough Republicans to vote with them in favor of hearing his testimony.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said the allegations in Bolton’s new book raises new questions that will likely lead to some Senate Republicans to vote to hear from him. Although Romney didn’t provide any names, Susan Collins of Maine expressed interest in heating from witnesses before Bolton’s book and now says she is even more interested.