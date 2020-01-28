Jimmy Kimmel Honors Kobe Bryant In His Monday Night Show: ‘There’s No Silver Lining Here’

Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live was a different type of episode in comparison to what the late-night show’s host usually does. He dedicated the entire show to Kobe Bryant, someone he clearly admired and considered a good friend. The country is still in the early stages of mourning the shocking death of Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and seven others after their helicopter crashed on Sunday morning. Jimmy admitted he is struggling a lot as well.

As Jimmy opened his show Monday night, he explained that they had chosen not to have a live audience in the studio for this one. He felt that it would be inappropriate to try to joke and entertain people when Kobe’s death was so fresh and he was feeling so overcome with grief like so many others.

Jimmy went on to explain a bit about how much Kobe meant to everybody in Los Angeles and those who love the Lakers. The talk show host said that in no way was he trying to diminish some of the more problematic parts of Kobe’s personal history. However, he clearly respected and admired Kobe and wanted to focus on the positives and what everybody has lost with this death.

“I know he wasn’t a perfect person. I understand that. My intention is not to canonize him… But I will say, he loved his family, he worked very hard and he brought a lot of joy to a lot of people in this city,” Jimmy explained.

Jimmy went on to share some stories from his relationship with Kobe. He noted that the NBA legend personally checked in on Jimmy’s son Billy when he had heart surgery as a newborn and Jimmy talked about how much Kobe adored his daughters.

As the show continued, Jimmy and his crew shared tidbits from the 15 different appearances Kobe made on Jimmy Kimmel Live over the years. They first showed quite a bit from Kobe’s most recent visit to the show and he gushed over his wife Vanessa and his four daughters.

Many people, including Vanessa apparently, talked about how Kobe much want a son. However, he made it clear that he was a very proud dad of daughters. Kobe joined Jimmy on his show numerous times after NBA championships and quite a few of those fun moments were included in Monday night’s tribute.

Toward the end of Monday’s show, Jimmy showed a clip with Kobe talking about coaching Gianna’s team. The two men exchanged plenty of jokes, but Kobe also talked about talented and determined Gianna was.

“There’s no silver lining here. It’s all bad. It’s all sad,” Jimmy said, and millions of people around the country concur.