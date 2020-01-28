Rosanna Arkle Poses On Rocks In Glossy Black One-Piece In Latest Instagram Post

Rosanna Arkle turned up the heat on her latest Instagram post on Monday afternoon. In a stunning photo on her feed, the model posed under the sun in a tight-fitting one-piece that did nothing but favors for her killer curves and assets.

The photo showed Rosanna posing on a large, gray rock formation, though it is unclear exactly where the image was snapped. The background appeared to be filled with grassy patches and green trees. Not a single cloud was visible in the shot on that gorgeous day as the sunlight poured over Rosanna’s glowing body. The rays bounced off her glossy, black swimwear look from Fashion Nova.

Rosanna’s one-piece featured a slightly sheer piece of fabric that stretched across her chest. It seemed to barely fit over the model’s bust, as her ample cleavage spilled out on top. In addition, a small cut-out at the center of the suit offered a peek at Rosanna’s underboob.

The lower half of the suit featured ruched detailing that hugged Rosanna’s flat tummy and hourglass figure. The legs were also cut very high on her hips, which exposed her shapely thighs and pert backside.

Rosanna accessorized the look with a layered silver and gold necklace, as well as a few silver bracelets on her wrists. She also rocked a full face of makeup that included smoky eyeshadow, bright highlighter, and a pale pink color on her full lips. Much of Rosanna’s face was covered by her blond hair, which blew over her cheek in messy waves.

The model’s long, lean legs looked better than ever as she stretched them out on the rocks on front of her. She playfully tugged at the straps on her shoulders with both hands as she closed her eyes and parted her lips, allowing the sun to wash over her face.

Rosanna’s post garnered more than 24,000 likes and just over 270 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with the model’s fans. Many of her followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You are literally the hottest person ever,” one fan said.

“Absolutely breathtaking,” another user said with heart-eye emoji.

“You are absolutely incredible. So inspiring. Wow!” said a third fan.

“Ur smokin rosanna arkle we need more of u,” a fourth follower wrote with fire emoji.

Rosanna always drives her fans crazy with her posts. Last week, the babe showed off her backside in a long-sleeved, thong one-piece. That post garnered more than 80,000 likes.