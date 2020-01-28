Olivia Culpo & Kate Bock Are Sexy Cowgirls In Western-Themed Photo: ‘Make That A Double Shot This Morning’

Kate Bock and Olivia Culpo are double the trouble and double the sexy in Bock’s most recent Instagram share. As those who follow the Sports Illustrated model on social media know, Bock loves to share both photos and videos from shoots that she takes part in. Her most recent project allowed her to join forces with another insanely popular model in Olivia Culpo and fans absolutely love the result.

In the brand new update, Bock did not specifically mention to fans where she was but it appeared to be on location in a western-themed shoot. She stood on one side of the bar and Culpo on the other as they both looked into the camera with slight smiles on their faces. For her part, Bock looked chic in a mustard yellow button-down shirt paired with a brown cowboy hat. The model wore her long, blond locks down and waved in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and matte lipstick. Bock also held a cup of coffee in her hand and in the caption, she mentioned it was a double shot kind of morning.

Culpo looked just as gorgeous as her counterpart, sporting a red plaid shirt that she wore tied in the front. She paired the top with a cream cowboy hat while wearing her short tresses down and slightly waved. Per usual, the model also sizzled in a beautiful application of makeup that included matte lipstick, eyeshadow, and blush. The photo has only been live on Bock’s page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans.

Some of the model’s fans took to the photo to let her know that she and Culpo look amazing while countless others raved over the star power in the photo. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji.

“Double delight, hotties in hats,” one fan gushed, adding a red heart and flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Love the cowgirl outfits! Happy Sunday!,” a second fan added.

“You are such a pretty cowgirl! I love seeing your long gorgeous hair coming out under that hat!,” one more social media user wrote.

This is not the only time in recent weeks that Bock has delighted her fans with a sizzling photo. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model flaunted her enviable figure in a workout-inspired look that included a bra with a crop top over it, showcasing her toned and tanned abs. She paired the look with some tight leggings and black sneakers. That post also garnered rave reviews from fans.