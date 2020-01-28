Jessica Simpson Reveals She Took Diet Pills For Two Decades

Jessica Simpson is set to release her memoir Open Book next month and in the days leading up to the release, excerpts have been shared to let fans know what they can expect from the intimate book about Jessica’s life. A recent report from People reveals that, in the book, Jessica opens up about taking diet pills for two decades.

In her book, she explained that things started when she was just 17-years-old. She had gone to New York City to audition for Tommy Mottola and after wowing with her rendition of “Amazing Grace” she was offered a record contract with Columbia Records. However, she was also allegedly told that she needed to lose 15 pounds. At the time, the 5′ 3″ singer weighed 118 pounds, but immediately started to restrict her diet as well as take diet pills in order to lose weight. She explained that she would take the diet pills for two decades.

Jessica went on to explain that the pressure increased and there was a time where, before falling asleep, she would hear voices.

“I started to hear voices when I was alone at night, waiting for the sleeping pill to kick in…”Do more sit-ups, fat as*,”she recounts in her memoir.

Over the years, Jessica’s weight fluctuations played out in the tabloids, something that she was aware of, noting that her “flaws” were there for the “world to rip apart.” However, she acknowledges that they weren’t even really flaws, but rather things that were “made into flaws” that she “didn’t even know” she had.

Jessica has been sober for two years and explains that when she works out now it is to “release anxiety.”

The singer is a mom to three young kids, two of them being girls. She has 7-year-old Maxwell and 10-month-old Birdie and she notes that she is happy her daughters will grow up in a different world than she did in regards to body image.

“I just thank God that times are changing and people are standing up for themselves and not making it about body image. I hope I can be part of that change and that my daughters will grow up in a world where they can accept themselves at any size,” she explained.

Jessica Simpson’s memoir Open Book will be available February 4. It will also be available as an audio book and will detail intimate details about Jessica’s life including her struggles with addiction.