Bikini Model Samantha Hoopes Puts On A Busty Display In A Red Sun Dress

Samantha Hoopes put on a busty show while flaunting her post-baby body in a sundress for her latest Instagram photo. The bikini model shared the snap to her account on Tuesday morning.

In the picture, Samantha looked gorgeous as she held her baby son, George, on her hip. The Sports Illustrated stunner rocked the red dress, which boasted thin spaghetti straps and a short skirt. The garment showcased her toned arms, long, lean legs, and abundant cleavage.

Samantha wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle and styled in loose strands that were pushed over her shoulder. She accessorized her look with some dark oversize sunglasses and had a white hair tie wrapped around her wrist.

The model appeared to rock a natural makeup look for the shot, which included a bronzed glow and shimmering highlighter on her skin and nude lips.

Meanwhile, little George looked adorable while giving a smile for the camera in his gray onesie with navy blue trim as he enjoyed his time with his barefoot mother on the beach.

In the background of the photo, a stunning ocean view is seen. Rolling green hills, a large boat on the water, and a blue sky complete with fluffy white clouds are also visible.

In the caption of the snap, Samantha reveals that she’s set a goal to share her experiences as a new mom with all of her followers, adding that she’d been talking beauty, workouts, diet, and even mixing in a few bikini photos as well.

Samantha’s more than 1.1 million followers immediately began to support the sweet post, clicking the like button over 2,200 times and leaving over 30 comments in less than an hour after it was published to her feed.

“I was ur fan. Now I find ur baby is more cute than you,” one of Samantha’s followers joked in the comments section, garnering a loving response from the model herself.

“Sam, you are an inspiration to so many! George is so gorgeous, like his Mom & Dad, who are both so determined to live your best life! So proud of you,” another adoring fan stated.

“George! George! More George! I love you, but can’t get enough baby pics!” a third social media user said.

“Such a healthy baby!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week the model went full glam sans her baby boy when she posted a stunning photo of herself rocking a cleavage-baring black top.

Samantha Hoopes’ fans also fell in love with that pic, which has earned over 260 comments and nearly 25,000 likes to date.