Hungarian Fitness Model Anita Herbert Sizzles In Little Black Dress

Hungarian fitness model Anita Herbert frequently flaunts her sculpted physique in workout gear and skimpy bikinis for her 2.1 million Instagram followers. In one of her latest Instagram updates, however, the brunette bombshell shared a snap in which she was all dolled up in a little black dress.

In the picture, Anita posed in what appeared to be a modern space, with a flight of stairs behind her and white walls all around her. The beauty rocked a little black dress that flaunted her toned physique to perfection. The dress featured a low-cut neckline that showcased her cleavage, and had some lace details at the cups to draw even more attention to her assets. Thin spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders, and the form-fitting bodice hugged her curves.

The bodice featured a semi-sheer lace panel that showed off some skin, and also had cut-outs on either side. The skirt was loose and flowed down around her hips, but the hem barely grazed mid-thigh, showing off plenty of her toned legs.

Anita added a pair of sexy lace-up stiletto heels to complete the ensemble, and had on a choker necklace to accessorize. She carried a large Louis Vuitton bag and her brunette locks tumbled down her shoulder in a sleek blow-out. The brunette bombshell stared at the camera with a coy smirk on her face, and looked stunning in the smoking hot snap.

It seems that the sizzling snap highlighting Anita’s toned physique may have been intended as a motivation for her eager followers, as in the caption, Anita talked about her fitness community, FitQueen. She discussed some of her program’s offerings and encouraged her fans to sign up for her workout guide.

The Hungarian hottie’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sexy Instagram update, and the post received over 25,700 likes within just one day. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the little black look.

One fan loved her ensemble, and commented “keep killin it Anita! And more dresses!”

“So beautiful. I’m so happy I’m doing the Fitqueen challenge. It’s absolutely awesome,” one fan said.

“Just beautiful as always,” another follower said.

“Love the dress!! So gorgeous,” yet another fan commented.

Anita often encourages her followers to start up a healthy lifestyle with proper nutrition and a workout plan by promoting her own products, and flaunting her toned physique. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette bombshell shared a snap in which she showed off her chiseled abs in a tiny bikini.