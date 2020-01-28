Kate Upton Stuns On Justin Verlander’s Big Night In Triple-Photo Update

Kate Upton’s most recent Instagram update is one of her best yet. As fans know, the blond beauty does not post on social media on a daily basis, so when she does share new photos and videos on her popular page, they earn her a ton of attention. In the most recent update that was shared, the supermodel looked drop dead gorgeous in not just one but three brand new photos.

In the caption of the post, Upton did not specifically tag her location but she did mention that she was getting all dolled up for her husband Justin Verlander’s big night where he was being presented with the American League Cy Young Award. The first image in the deck showed an up-close view of the model who appeared to be getting her hair styled. Upton looked picture-perfect as a few loose strands of hair fell around the frame of her face, flashing her pearly whites into the camera. The mother of one also sported a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

The second photo in the series gave Upton’s followers a better view of her entire look and was snapped from the chest-up. The blond beauty could be seen looking off into the distance with a huge smile on her face, wearing her long, blond locks pulled back in a low ponytail. She completed the look with a pair of aqua blue earrings and a strapless black top that shimmered. The last shot was another one that was taken at a close angle and once again, Upton looked radiant.

The new post has only been live on her account for a short time, but it’s earned the bombshell a ton of attention with over 169,000 likes in addition to well over 700 comments. Some of her fans took to the post to rave over her beauty while countless others dropped a line to let her know that they are big fans. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji.

“You sure are pretty. Your eyes,” one fan gushed, adding a single red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Don’t get much luckier than Verlander. Makes near 30 million a year. Married to a supermodel. Literally doesn’t get better lol,” a second Instagram user pointed out.

“Beautiful, and congratulations to him again! A well deserved award,” another wrote.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Upton joined in on the fun and participated in the popular Dolly Parton challenge, posting the results on her Instagram page. That post also racked up a ton of likes and comments from fans.