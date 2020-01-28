Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Is Smoking Hot In Black Leather Bikini & Knee-High Boots

Kayla Moody held nothing back for her most recent Instagram snap as she posed in a scanty leather bikini. The hot military wife delighted her fans with the shot on Tuesday morning.

In the racy photo, Kayla stood in front of a mirror to capture the selfie. The model rocked the black two-piece, which featured metal zippers up the cups of the top and down the middle of the tiny string bottoms.

She paired the ensemble with some black knee-high boots that laced up the front while flaunting her toned arms, massive cleavage, flat tummy, curvy hips, and long, lean legs in the process.

Kayla had her legs pressed together and one hip pushed out to the side in the pic. One hand held her phone, while the other reached up to pull at a strand of her hair.

Kayla wore her long, golden locks parted down the center and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulder.

She opted for a full face of makeup in the snap, rocking sculpted eyebrows, long lashes, thick, black eyeliner, and smoky eye shadow. She completed the bombshell look with pink blush on her cheekbones, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and light-pink gloss on her lips.

In the caption of the photo, Kayla joked that in case of an emergency all she needed to do was add lip gloss. In the background of the shot, the city of Las Vegas can be seen through the window, as well as a stunning blue sky.

Of course, many of the model’s 630,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the snap, which gained nearly 2,000 likes and more than 90 comments within the first 18 minutes after it was shared to her account.

“You are a very beautiful woman,” one of Kayla followers wrote in the comments section.

“You’re killin it lately,” another adoring fan said.

“Kayla you are drop dead gorgeous I love you,” a third person gushed.

“Such a beautiful and sexy selfie!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla has been posting plenty of photos from her trip to Las Vegas. Just two days prior to her leather bikini snap, the model stunned in a blue dress, with revealing hip-high slits and a daring side cut to show off all of her enviable curves.

Kayla Moody’s fans also seemed to love that post. To date, it’s been liked nearly 19,000 times and has gained over 520 comments.