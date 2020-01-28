Khloe Terae Flaunts Killer Legs In Cheeky Green Swimsuit On Instagram

Famous Instagram face Khloe Terae sent her fans into a frenzy on Monday evening when she shared a stunning new post on her feed. In the shot, the bombshell babe showed off her backside and long legs in a unique, green swimsuit.

The photo was taken from a low angle as Khloe faced away from the camera. She appeared to be standing on something, as only the tops of a few green trees could be seen in the background. There were few clouds in the sky as the sun shined down on Khloe and bounced off her radiant, glowing skin. The model looked powerfully sexy in a tiny swimsuit that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her lean body.

Khloe’s look featured a black trim and black, long, mesh sleeves. It also had an open back except for a thin, black string, that held together a tiny bra in the front. The top of the suit appeared to cover only what was necessary, as Khloe’s sideboob was fully exposed.

Her killer back muscles were also on display above the cheeky lower half of the suit. The bottom featured ruched detailing that hugged her curves closely while her pert derriere popped out.

Khloe accessorized the look with a small, silver bracelet on her wrist, a pair of silver hoop earrings, and some black Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses. She also rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, and an orange color on her full lips.

Khloe pointed her toes and bent one knee forward, which made her shiny, tan legs look miles long. In addition, she further accentuated her figure by arching her back slightly. Khloe leaned her head back and looked to the sky, allowing her long, blond curls to blow in the breeze behind her.

The post garnered more than 12,000 likes and just over 200 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with Khloe’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Legs and beauty for days,” fellow model Carmen Ortega said.

“Nominated for best legs I have ever seen,” one fan said with fire emoji.

“Wow Khloe you look without a doubt Stunningly gorgeous,” another user added.

“Yeees girl, look at this cute tush,” said a fourth fan with a heart-eye emoji.

Khloe tagged her swimwear photo in Miami Beach, Florida, but just earlier this week, she was soaking up the sun on the other side of the U.S. In another stunning set of photos, Khloe rocked a pink bikini on a beach in California.