Jenelle Evans Opens Up About Co-parenting With Exes Nathan Griffith And David Eason

Jenelle Evans is getting candid with her fans in a recent video uploaded to her YouTube channel. The former Teen Mom 2 star is opening up about her life and answering questions including some about co-parenting with her exes Nathan Griffith and David Eason.

The mom-of-three shares her 5-year-old son with Nathan and her 3-year-old daughter with David. Last year, she left her home in North Carolina and moved to Nashville, Tennessee where she has been raising her kids. She recently dropped her restraining order request against David Eason and reportedly is focusing on co-parenting with him for their daughter.

Jenelle stayed quiet on social media for quite some time following the split, but has been sharing more with her fans in recent weeks. She recently started sharing YouTube video with her fans and recently shared one on which she opened up about co-parenting with her exes.

She explained that she is not back together with David despite being photographed with him out in Nashville. She explained more in depth about their current co-parenting situation as well explaining that she needs to think about, not only her future, but also the future of her kids.

“Trying to stay out of court, trying to keep things civil between all parties and I just want to do my own thing. I mean, I’m single now. I need to venture out. I need to think about my future and my kids and what I’m gonna do in life. And I don’t need any distractions at all and I notice guys can be a big distraction,” she said.

It sounds like Jenelle isn’t interested in reconciling with David Eason on a romantic level, but what about her other ex, Nathan Griffith?

“We’ve been co-parenting lately and not really… we were getting along but now we’re not because I guess we’re not on the same level. He likes me a lot. And I don’t like him like that anymore,” she explained.

She further explained that she just wants to keep things “civil” with Nathan while co-parenting for their 5-year-old son.

Jenelle Evans shocked fans when she announced she was leaving David Eason after two years of marriage. She made the announcement via her Instagram account and revealed that she had taken her kids and moved away from the home that she had shared with David in North Carolina. It was later revealed that the mom-of-three had relocated to Nashville, Tennessee. Rumors of a potential reconciliation with Nathan Griffith emerged when he was spotted at a skating rink in Tennessee with Jenelle and her kids Ensley and Kaiser. It was later revealed that he had went to Tennessee to visit with his son who he shares with Jenelle.