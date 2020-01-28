Russian Bombshell Dasha Mart Flaunts Cleavage & Long Legs In Sexy Romper

Russian model Dasha Mart has an enviable figure with incredible long legs, and she flaunted both while wearing a sexy romper in her latest Instagram share.

The beauty’s outfit was a nude color and made from a silky fabric. It had off-the-shoulder short sleeves, which put her ample chest on display. The romper also had a cuff along the top edge, calling even more attention to her cleavage. The chic number tied at the waist, showing off her slim midsection. The hem cut off at the top of her thighs, showing off her lean legs. She completed the look with a pair of clear, strappy heels and a nude handbag.

According to the geotag for the update, Dasha was at the Bal Harbour Shops in Florida for the photoshoot, which consisted of two pictures. She stood near two archways that were decorated with ferns, foliage, flowers and moss.

One photo showed Dasha’s entire body as she struck a pose. With one leg forward and one hand on her thigh, she lifted the edge of the fabric just a bit in a teasing manner as she gave the camera a sultry look.

The other snap captured Dasha from a closer angle, putting the emphasis on her ample chest. Her smooth, bronze skin glowed in the light as the top of the romper barely covered her nipples. The beauty looked stunning as she stared at something off to the side.

Dasha’s hair was straight and silky as it fell over one shoulder. Her makeup included dark brows and thick lashes. She wore a bold red color on her lips and a pale pink shade on her nails.

The stunner’s post was written in Russian and a translation by Google Translate revealed that she spoke a bit about shopping. She also mentioned that the romper came from Fashion Nova.

While many of the comments were in Russian, some of Dasha’s English-speaking fans told her how stunning she looked in the outfit, with many pointing out her gorgeous legs.

“Legs that would stop a train,” quipped one follower.

“Gorgeous legs. You are so beautiful,” a second fan wrote.

“Damn the longest legs ever,” commented a third fan.

“Just perfection! Beauty and flawless figure,” said a fourth admirer.

Dasha certainly has a figure that was made for modeling. Luckily for her fans, she likes to show it off in a variety of skimpy outfits, like the slinky dress she wore on New Year’s Eve.