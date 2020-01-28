Shania Twain Stuns In Semi-Sheer Jeweled Dress While Being Honored At Nevada Ballet Theatre

Shania Twain was honored at the Nevada Ballet Theatre in Las Vegas over the weekend and looked sensational at the event.

The “That Don’t Impress Me Much” hitmaker stunned in a fitted long-sleeved jeweled dress. The material was netted and semi-sheer. The 54-year-old pulled her hair up in a ponytail and sported a quiff at the front. Twain rocked a bold red lip and accessorized herself with a couple of rings and small sparkly dangling earrings.

In a series of photos within one Instagram post, the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” chart-topper looked like she had a blast on the night.

In the first pic, she posed with her award which held with both hands. The country legend smiled with her pearly whites showing and looked proud to be honored at the ceremony for Woman of the Year.

The “I’m Gonna Getcha Good” songstress posed on the red carpet with Marie Osmond and Nick Carter. Twain stood in the middle of the two and they all looked happy to be in each other’s company.

Carter looked smart in a black-and-white tux suit and Osmond wowed in a short-sleeved black dress that cut-out at the top.

In the third shot, Twain was also photographed with her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, while in the fourth and final pic, she was seen clapping inside the venue with a huge smile on her face.

For her caption, she expressed that it was an amazing privilege to be named Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 2020 Woman of the Year. Twain told fans that she had a wonderful evening that was more special by Osmand and Carter.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 28,000 likes and over 465 comments, proving to be popular with Twain’s 1.1 million followers.

“You look totally amazing and that outfit is outstanding,” one user wrote.

“You earned that title (and while looking so beautiful on such a special night!)” another shared, adding a love heart emoji.

“You deserve it Shania! For the career you have built, the beautiful voice, the beautiful music, the countless awards, the talent, the charisma, the strength, for being @shaniatwain! Congratulations!” a third fan remarked.

“I love you so much, you’re so deserving of all your success,” a fourth admirer commented.

On Nevada Ballet Theatre’s Instagram account, they shared a shot of Twain on stage accepting her award and celebrated her success in their caption.

“Country-pop icon @shaniatwain is honored as the 2020 Woman of the Year. This Grammy Award-winning artist also excels in giving back through her non-profit organization “Shania Kids Can.” We couldn’t be more proud of our honoree.”

On Sunday night, Twain made an appearance at the Grammy Awards and proved that she is the queen of red carpets, looking fabulous in a black romper with a sheer netted skirt.