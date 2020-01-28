Beau Clark Confronts Tom Sandoval About ‘Nasty’ Treatment Of Stassi Schroeder On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Beau Clark will be seen discussing Tom Sandoval's feud with his girlfriend on tonight's episode.

Beau Clark doesn’t appreciate the way Tom Sandoval spoke to Stassi Schroeder during last week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules and will be seen confronting him during tonight’s new episode.

In a sneak peek at the January 28 episode, Clark is seen speaking to Sandoval about the drama that went down between him and Schroeder prior to and during her book event at TomTom.

“I’m kind of just pissed off about the text message. You were nasty to my girlfriend. You were nasty to your friend. You sent a nasty text message. You should apologize for it in a better way than just coming into the hotel lobby and whatever you said to her,” Clark said, according to a sneak peek shared by Bravo.

During last week’s show, Sandoval sent a text message to Schroeder in which he warned her that because he wasn’t notified about the event in advance, the bar would likely be understaffed. He also told his co-star that if she were to act out because of that, he wouldn’t hesitate to ban her from TomTom for good.

“I mean, I feel like she owes me an apology as well,” Sandoval replied.

According to Sandoval, Schroeder should have reached out to him instead of his partner, Tom Schwartz, who she is closer to. As he explained, he knows more about the business because he’s spent 15 years behind a bar and Schwartz can’t even clock himself in or ring in a drink.

Sandoval then began to raise his voice at Clark as he told him Schroeder was out of line when she screamed at him and belittled him in front of his customers. In response, Clark told Sandoval the people at the restaurant were Schroeder’s customers.

In his cast confessional, Clark told cameras that while he thought Sandoval was a cool guy after they first met, the experience he went through with Sandoval after Schroeder’s party made him think he was “kind of a d**k.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sandoval received a lot of backlash for his antics towards Schroeder after last Tuesday night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules aired and responded to being labeled “unprofessional” and “ridiculous” on Instagram by seemingly blaming producers for their incorrect edits of the scene at TomTom.

“There was so much more going on behind the scenes… wish we could fit it all in… my major stress and frustration was definitely misdirected,” he explained.