Jenelle Evans Addresses ‘Teen Mom 2’ Return Rumors, Says She Has Been ‘In Talks’ With ‘Certain People’

Jenelle Evans shared her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. Ever since the network cut ties with the mom-of-three, fans have wondered if perhaps she will return to the show. Recently, Jenelle addressed those rumors in a new YouTube video.

The former reality show star has been keeping her fans updated on her YouTube channel. She has shared videos of her kids and her most recent video showed her answering fans questions. Prior to uploading the video, Jenelle had taken to her Instagram account and asked her fans to send in questions which she would then answer in the video.

She titled the video, “202o Update! Q&A from IG questions,” and in the description section she thanked her fans for all of their questions. She explained that she chose to answer the questions in a video so that her fans could get more of a “real response” from her. She also apologized for her makeup in the video which she claimed was “not the best” and explained that her cheeks were red from being in a tanning bed.

As for the questions, Jenelle was asked several times about whether or not she would be returning to Teen Mom 2.

“Honestly, I have no idea. So sorry,” she answered.

However, that wasn’t the only time the question was posed. Another fan asked about her potential return to the show, but also if she would be getting her own show apart from Teen Mom 2.

“Right now, like I said, everything’s up in the air. I have no idea about Teen Mom. I have no idea about my own show, but I know that I’ve been in talks with certain people here and there. Not saying it’s MTV, not saying who it is, but we’ll see if something works out in the future. I don’t know,” Jenelle explained to her fans.

While there isn’t any indication that Jenelle will be returning to the hit MTV reality show that made her famous, it seems that rumors of a potential return have been swirling for months. Prior to announcing her split from estranged husband David Eason, Jenelle was in New York City at the same time as the other Teen Mom 2 cast members, sparking rumors that she was filming for the reunion. While it sounds like plenty of fans would love to see Jenelle return to the show, her former co-star Leah Messer recently opened up and said she would love to see Jenelle “in a much better place” and “able to share a positive story.”