Carrie Underwood Stuns In Gray Leggings In New Workout Photo

Carrie wowed as she got an impressive workout in.

Carrie Underwood looked as stunning as ever as she showed off pieces from her own workout line in a new photo shared to social media this week. The stunning mom of two gave fans a look at her impressive fitness levels as she was snapped getting a pretty unique workout in by running up the stairs in a stadium.

The photo, which was posted to Calia by Carrie Underwood’s official Instagram account on January 27, showed the blond beauty with her hair tied back away from her face in a scraped back ponytail. The 36-year-old had a look of sheer determination on her face while she kept on climbing the steep steps.

Carrie modeled a stylish look from the line. Her ensemble was made up of a pair of skintight dark gray leggings with a fun pattern that stretched across the front of her thigh.

Though there’s no doubt she was working up a sweat, the “Southbound” singer kept warm during her workout in a long-sleeved light-pink high-neck top from her very popular athleisure line with a double ended pouch across her midsection.

Carrie appeared to wear only minimal, neutral makeup for the shoot as she let her natural beauty do all the talking. She also rocked light pink manicured nails and a black wedding band on her left-hand ring finger.

The gorgeous photo has received thousands of likes as well as plenty of messages from impressed fans who shared praise both for Carrie and her clothing line.

“I love all of your clothes. Seriously,” one fan commented on the snap.

“Get it girl! You are such an inspiration!” another person commented of Carrie.

Another comment read, “She is so stunningly beautiful” with three red heart emoji and a single heart eye emoji.

The brand, which is available from Dick’s Sporting Goods stores, shared an inspiring message in the caption about not having to sacrifice other aspects of life in order to workout. It also used the hashtags #StayThePath and #NewYearBestYou.

Carrie – whose husband Mike Fisher shared the most adorable photo of their two young sons earlier this month – recently expressed that her mantra is for the clothes in her range to seamlessly transition through different aspects of life. She said that the sporty designs aren’t just for a workout.

“We look at fashion and we look at the things that are fashion forward and we want to implement them into what we’re [making], but we want to do it in a way that takes you through your day,” she previously told Bustle.