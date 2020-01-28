‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Reveals How She Got Closure After Brian Carter Split

Kristen Doute and Brian Carter stopped living together during Season 8.

Kristen Doute will be seen opening up about her complicated relationship with Brian Carter during tonight’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules.

As the ladies of the show enjoyed a day out in Miami on a yacht in honor of Brittany Cartwright’s bachelorette trip, Doute pulls co-star Lala Kent aside and admits that when it comes to her communication with Carter, the two of them continue to be quite close, despite their alleged split in 2019, which many of her cast mates doubt happened.

During their conversation, Doute told Kent that after her wild night out the previous night, during which she slipped and fell after drinking, she sent a text message to her supposed ex-boyfriend. Right away, Kent questioned Doute about whether or not the two of them were still sleeping together.

“We did like… before I moved out. I don’t know if you call closure sex,” Doute replied, according to a sneak peek shared by Bravo.

A fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Doute claimed she and Carter broke up during the Season 7 reunion last year but continued to spend time with him in the months that followed. Then, in September of last year, as filming on Season 8 came to an end, Doute again confirmed that the two of them had parted ways. However, because the former couple continued to be spotted together, many questioned whether their split was legitimate.

While Vanderpump Rules viewers will continue to see the ups and downs and back and forth of Doute and Carter’s relationship as the show’s eighth season continues, the reality star revealed earlier this month that she’s actually dating someone new.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine, via YouTube, Doute said that while she and her mystery man aren’t yet official, their relationship could eventually end up on the show because her new flame is close with a number of their co-stars, especially Tom Schwartz.

“I kind of am [dating]… I did just start talking to someone but I don’t have a boyfriend,” Doute explained, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“It is not a [Bravolebrity]. It’s someone that we’re all friends with. He may have been in the background [of Vanderpump Rules] at some point, somewhere, but he’s one of [Tom Schwartz]’s best friends,” Doute continued.

Doute also said that her mystery man was in attendance earlier this month when she and her co-stars celebrated the Vanderpump Rules Season 8 premiere in Los Angeles.