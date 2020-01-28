Abby Dowse Flaunts Voluptuous Chest & Curvy Hips In Sexy Swimsuit

When it comes to flaunting her curves in sexy swimsuits, Abby Dowse is something of a pro. She knows how to get the attention of her 1.9 million followers, and that usually involves showing off plenty of skin. That’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram share, in which she wore a swimsuit with a low-cut front and high-cut legs.

Abby was inside for the photo and faced the camera while standing next to a blank white wall, keeping distractions to a minimum. Not that anything could compete with the blond bombshell in the hot pink number — it didn’t cover up much. The white wall also highlighted her smooth, bronze skin. The snap showed her body from the top of her hip up.

The swimsuit had a low-cut neck, which showed off plenty of her voluptuous chest. The cut of the suit also gave her followers a nice look at her side boob. The suit also had extremely high-cut legs, which went well past Abby’s waist. The high-cut suggested that the suit had a thong back. The swimwear showed off her bare thigh and the curve of her hip as she struck a pose for the camera. Abby held her hands close to her sides, looking as though she had just finished adjusting her bathing suit.

The beauty wore her hair in two messy buns on the top of her head. A few tendrils fell down across the front of her face as she looked at the camera. Her makeup looked light and included a gloss on her lush lips. She accessorizes with a pendant necklace and a pair of bright yellow dangle earrings.

In the post’s caption, Abby said the revealing number came from Fashion Nova.

The post was a hit, racking up more than 21,000 likes within two hours of going live.

“This is what I call a perfectly shaped body,” said one admirer.

“Absolutely the baddest in the world. Straight up flawless,” wrote second fan.

“Abby you are the meaning of perfection. So beautiful,” a third follower commented.

“That swimsuit is so bright, and you are so hot,” a fourth admirer said.

Hot is just one word that describes Abby. She recently put that hotness on display in a skimpy black bikini that didn’t leave much to the imagination. When she’s not flaunting her fit physique in swimwear, she’s usually showing it off some other revealing outfit, like the tie-dye dress she wore earlier this month.