Louise Linton Defends Greta Thunberg Against Husband Steve Mnuchin’s Jabs At The World Economic Forum

Louise Linton has come to climate activist Greta Thunberg‘s defense several days after her husband, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, took a jab at the Swedish teenager during an interview given at the World Economic Forum in Davos, reported CNN.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mnuchin took a swipe at the 17-year-old after she called for fossil fuel divestment during the forum.

A reporter addressed Mnuchin following Thunberg’s speech.

“Greta Thunberg has called for a public and private sector divestment from fossil fuel companies. Does that pose a threat to US economic growth?”

The treasury secretary responded by first pretending he didn’t know who Thunberg was, asking if she was the chief economist and following up by saying he was confused.

Mnuchin then admitted he was joking and delivered his jibe on a more serious note.

“After she goes and studies economics in college she can come back and explain that to us.” https://twitter.com/GretaThunberg/status/1220355420600008704

A post on Linton’s Instagram account, which has since been deleted, showed her support of the young activist against her husband’s words.

“I stand with Greta on this issue. (I don’t have a degree in economics either) We need to drastically reduce our use of fossil fuels. Keep up the fight @gretathunberg.”

Linton’s support stands in contrast with her husband’s comments at the World Economic Forum and the general stance that the Trump Administration has taken towards Thunberg and her calls for politicians to take climate change seriously.

The treasury secretary’s wife tends to keep a low profile on social media following a controversial post she made in 2017. In the since-deleted post, Linton reportedly bragged about her wealth and belittled a fellow Instagram user in the comments section. She later released a statement apologizing for the incident.

Following the interview at the Forum, Thunberg took to popular social media site Twitter to address the treasury secretary’s comments.

“My gap year ends in August, but it doesn’t take a college degree in economics to realise that our remaining 1,5° carbon budget and ongoing fossil fuel subsidies and investments don’t add up.”

The climate activist continued, asking how to achieve this mitigation or, instead, how to explain to future generations and those already affected by climate emergencies why we should abandon our climate commitments.

Despite Thunberg’s efforts, the Trump Administration continues to roll back key environmental regulations, starting in 2017 when Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris climate accord, a multi-country effort to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.