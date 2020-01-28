Washington Post Under Scrutiny After Suspending Reporter Over Kobe Bryant Tweets

The Washington Post has come under fire by its own guild after it suspended Felicia Sonmez. At the heart of the budding controversy is the reporter’s behavior after the death of Kobe Bryant.

Variety reports that while most public figures were paying tribute to the fallen basketball star, Sonmez was tweeting about Bryant’s rape allegations. The tweets in question have since been deleted but not before they were noticed by The Washington Post brass.

The paper’s managing editor, Tracy Grant said the reporter had used “poor judgment that undermined the work of her colleagues.” After that statement, the paper’s own guild issued a statement on Monday night slamming the decision mainly because it claimed the Post didn’t explain how it arrived at the decision to suspend Sonmez.

“We are concerned by The Post’s unwillingness to be transparent about this issue, and alarmed by the implication that reporters will be penalized for talking about any topic, not on their beat.”

The guild added the move to suspend the reporter showed illustrated The Post‘s “overbroad” policy when it came to their employees and the use of social media. The statement also pointed out this isn’t the first time the paper has attempted to control the way Sonmez talks about these matters.

Variety pointed out Sonmez’s tweets have since been deleted, but she had originally posted a Daily Beast article from 2016 that detailed the rape allegations against Kobe Bryant. She also posted about the reaction from other Twitter users after she posted the article.

The Washington Post political reporter talked about the threats and harassment she received after she refused to pay tribute to the life of Kobe Bryant and instead pointed towards a dark allegation. At the same time, the reporter seemed to understand why people were mourning his death hours after news broke he and eight other people had died in a California helicopter crash.

Sonmez said that every public figure deserved to be remembered. She added they should be remembered in their totality even if the public figure is widely beloved and the remembrance in totality is unsettling. Some of the threats and attacks went so far as to reveal her home address.

The reporter eventually went into hiding and it was The Washington Post‘s reaction to suspend her for an indeterminate amount of time. As of now, the paper hasn’t explained its actions in the wake of the decision beyond the managing editor’s rather short statement.