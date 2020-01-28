Stefflon Don Wears Low-Cut Swimsuit In Exotic Holiday Snap

Stefflon Don shared a sultry snap of herself to Instagram and the rapper looked nothing short of incredible.

The “Hurtin’ Me” hitmaker rocked a low-cut white swimsuit that had a gold circular detailing going down the garment. Stefflon accessorized herself with a long thin chain around her neck which had a rectangular pendant attached to it. The “Pretty Girl” songstress also opted for a couple of arm bracelets, an ankle bracelet, and thick-framed white sunglasses. She sported her dark curly hair down and posed barefoot. Stefflon applied a coat of white toenail polish and owned long pointy acrylic nails.

Stefflon displayed her large rose tattoo on the top of her left thigh. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she also has another large rose tattoo on the side of her shoulder.

In her latest snap, Stefflon posed in front of a stunning backdrop. Behind her were palm trees, a beautiful blue sky, and a lot of green nature. The “Real Ting” entertainer placed one arm on a wooden fence and the other to her hair. She posed on her tiptoes and pushed one leg forward. Stefflon tilted her head down and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression while peaking through her sunglasses. The shadows on her legs and on the ground proved that she was in a sunny location. The exotic photo looked like something you would see on a postcard.

For her caption, Stefflon kept it sassy and put “The name is DON!”

In the span of 21 hours, her post racked up more than 212,000 likes and over 1,900 comments, proving to be popular with her 2.2 million followers.

“You look so beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Your the sexiest thing I have seen since this year began,” another shared.

“Hottest ting form London Town,” a third fan remarked, adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“Your leg skin is crazy flawless!” a fourth admirer commented.

Stefflon didn’t geotag her latest upload. However, in a separate Instagram post from 23 hours ago, she told her followers that she was in Cancún, México. She posed topless by sunbeds in a huge stripey hat and in the same sunglasses. The up-close shot saw Stefflon soaking up the sun, living her best life.

Stefflon is no stranger to sending her fans into a meltdown with her online content. Last month, she celebrated her 28th birthday in style. The star stunned in a black strapless dress with a poofy train and thigh-high slit. She posed by a white Yamaha piano and looked very elegant.