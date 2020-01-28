Noah Cyrus Cozies Up To Machine Gun Kelly And Sydney Sweeney At Grammy Awards After-Parties

Noah's photos sparked dating rumors.

Noah Cyrus was photographed cozying up to two famous faces at Grammy Awards after-parties on Sunday night. However, according to E! News, it was her prolonged proximity to fellow singer Machine Gun Kelly that sparked romance rumors.

Noah, the younger sister of pop star Miley Cyrus, was photographed with the “Rap Devil” singer and Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney at Republic Records’ big bash. The star-studded, post-Grammys event was held at 1 Hotel West Hollywood.

Noah, 20, rocked a shiny gold and black striped jumpsuit to the party. The form-fitting garment featured wide bell bottoms and a plunging neckline. She was wearing her long, dark hair down in soft waves.

Sydney, 22, wore a slinky black dress that hugged her curves. A sheer panel ran all the way down the left side of the garment to reveal that she wasn’t wearing anything underneath it. Noah was pictured slightly straddling Sydney by facing the blond beauty’s left side, bending her left knee, and placing her leg in front of the actress.

However, while Noah and Sydney’s pose was certainly provocative, Noah’s closeness with Machine Gun Kelly at the party generated a bit more buzz. She was also pictured cozying up to the “Breaking News” singer, with E! News reporting that an eyewitness saw Noah and Kelly walk into the Grammys after-party holding hands. The insider dished that they kept their fingers intertwined as they strolled around and posed for photos, and the source even said that the pair “seemed like they were dating.” However, a rep for Noah later said that the two musicians are just friends.

Araya Diaz / Getty Images for Republic Records

In photos from the party, Noah’s rapper pal was pictured rocking a ribbed black tank top, black tapered dress pants, and a jacket completely covered with white feathers. He completed his ensemble with a pair of black shoes bedazzled with sparkly crystals. Kelly accessorized his ensemble with a few silver necklaces, including one with a “Rap Devil” pendant. His platinum blond hair was pushed down in the front but wild up top. He added a pop of color to his monochromatic look by painting his fingernails bright orange.

Noah and Kelly were also photographed together at Sony Music Entertainment’s Grammy Awards after-party at NeueHouse Hollywood. Noah was pictured with her left hand resting on Kelly’s lower stomach. He had his left arm around her waist with his hand placed on her hip.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Sony

Noah was recently linked to YouTube star Tana Mongeau, but Tana told Entertainment Tonight that the two are just close friends. As for Kelly, he sparked rumors that he was dating 46-year-old Underworld actress Kate Beckinsale after being spotted with her twice at different Gold Globes after-parties. However, the pair both shot down rumors that they were anything more than friends.

Ahead of Sunday’s after-parties, Noah attended the Grammy Awards ceremony with her father, country music star Billy Ray Cyrus. Miley didn’t attend the event this year, but she did share an Instagram post celebrating the two awards that her dad and his “Old Town Road” duet partner, Lil Nax X, took home.