Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Flaunts Killer Curves In Bedazzled Pink Dress That Fits Like A Glove

Aylen Alvarez’s latest Instagram post has her fans talking for more reasons than one.

The sizzling snap was shared on Monday and was an instant hit with the Cuban bombshell’s 3.6 million followers on the social media platform. In the image, the 32-year-old was seen standing in the middle of a large, lit-up room that was furnished with a wooden entertainment center and small wicker stool. She crossed one leg in front of the other and gazed at the camera with a sultry stare, all the while looking smoking hot in a sexy ensemble from Fashion Nova that did nothing but favors for her famous curves.

Aylen slayed in the skimpy, baby pink dress from the popular online retailer that fit her like a glove. It was made of a clingy fabric that was adorned in diamond jewels and pearls and boasted thin spaghetti shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. The number was incredibly tight and hugged the stunner’s hourglass figure in all of the right ways to perfectly define her flat midsection and curve hips.

Upping the ante of Aylen’s ensemble was the garment’s low-cut neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage to her audience, which was enhanced even further by its underwire-style pushup cups. The piece’s daringly short length was also of note, grazing just to her upper thighs to show off her long, toned legs.

To complete the look, the brunette beauty wore a pair of strappy heels and carried a small white clutch purse that was covered in pearl detailing as well. She also sported a pair of large hoop earrings that added just the right amount of bling. Aylen wore her long, dark tresses down, which were perfectly parted in the middle and cascaded behind her back. As for her beauty, the babe rocked a full face of makeup that consisted of a light pink lip, dark blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the new addition to the social media sensation’s feed was met with immediate praise from her millions of fans. The update has accrued over 36,000 likes within 14 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for Aylen’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Love this pink on you,” one person wrote.

Another called Aylen a “real-life Barbie.”

“Omg obsessed with you, gorgeous dress babe,” commented a third.

“Your beauty is legendary,” quipped a fourth.

Aylen is known for showing off her flawless physique in skimpy ensembles. Another recent addition to her page saw rocking a crocheted, two-piece set that left very little to the imagination. That look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the upload more than 48,000 likes.