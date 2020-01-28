Bombshell Pamela Alexandra Sizzles In Sheer Lingerie Leotard

Instagram model Pamela Alexandra took to the popular social media site over the weekend to share a racy snap showing off her infamous curves.

In the photo, the 31-year-old model poses on a beige leather chair with one leg pulled up under the other and her body turned slightly to the side. She wears a curve-hugging, sheer black leotard that puts her busty cleavage on full display and highlights her tiny waist and curvy hips. The model has one hand poised on her blonde curls while the other is placed on the arm of the chair, supporting her weight.

Pamela completed the look with a gold necklace and manicured finger and toenails, going barefoot for the shoot. She wore a touch of black mascara and glittery eye shadow while pouting her matte painted lips for the camera.

In the caption of the post, the model talks about going back and forth with the decision to create an OnlyFans page. She writes that many of her followers have requested that she have one and since she wanted to create something special for her fans, she was seriously considering it. Pamela explained that she decided to challenge herself to reach 10,000 comments in her previous post to determine if she would have enough interest for the page.

“Long story short I’m working on an Onlyfans now,” the model concludes.

OnlyFans is a social media service that allows creators to run a subscription-based content service as a way to build and strengthen fan relationships while providing exclusive content to subscribers.

In the comments section of the post, the model’s 3.2 million followers were excited to hear that she had decided to create an OnlyFans account, with several commenting that they would definitely subscribe.

“Oh dang I would pay for it,” one fan wrote.

Other Instagram users complimented the model on yet another stunning snap, referring to her as “gorgeous,” a “goddess,” and “sexy.”

“Talk about perfect wow,” one follower commented.

“Wow! Simply breathtaking!!!” another social media user chimed in, adding several red rose and kissy face emoji to their message.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Swiss model partners with many brands that she promotes on her Instagram account. Her followers can often expect to see pieces from popular brand Fashion Nova, specifically from their plus-size collection. While the body-positive model doesn’t adhere to typical societal standards of beauty, instead proudly showing off her curvy physique, she puts a lot of work into maintaining her body through exercise and diet.