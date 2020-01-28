Watch Blake Shelton’s Reaction After Being Asked If Gwen Stefani Is His Wife

Blake and Gwen were quizzed on the red carpet.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were both put on the spot at the 2020 Grammy Awards over the weekend after one reporter questioned if the twosome were a little more than just boyfriend and girlfriend. Blake felt the heat from the media as he walked the red carpet with the former No Doubt singer on January 26 he was directly questioned about if the “Rich Girl” singer had become his wife or his fiance yet.

Though the couple – who have been dating for more than four years – have never actually confirmed that they’re engaged, Entertainment Tonight correspondent Kevin Frazier couldn’t help but question the country star on whether or not he’d popped the question or if they’d secretly walked down the aisle.

“Blake Shelton you know him well and of course his beautiful girlfriend Gwen Stefani, is it still girlfriend today, I just want to double check?” Kevin questioned.

The twosome didn’t exactly do too much to dispel rumors of a wedding, as Gwen stayed quiet and turned towards her man who coyly responded, “I haven’t read the magazines this morning, don’t know what we are yet…”

The couple then let out laughs as Kevin admitted that he and his co-workers at ET “spend a lot of time” speculating about whether or not the couple are married or engaged.

A whole lot of chatter then spread on social media though from fans speculating – or at least hoping – that the twosome could be making things official.

As Blake and Gwen performed their new duet, the country song “Nobody But You,” during the Grammys telecast, many fans flocked to social media to share their thoughts.

Wait are Blake and Gwen married? pic.twitter.com/AGHxV4IN5z — DR∑ (@KPL3gend) January 27, 2020

Are Gwen and Blake about to get married?! #GRAMMYs — Amanda (@touch_of_gray__) January 27, 2020

I hope Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani get married on stage — Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) January 27, 2020

But while they may not have explicitly confirmed or denied the marriage rumors at the music event, there’s no doubting that Gwen had nothing but sweet things to say about her man before they performed together at the award show.

In the same interview with Entertainment Tonight, the mom of three sweetly referred to the country star as being her “favorite human being.” She shared how she believed he had saved her life following her split from former husband Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shared three children, back in 2015.

“He saved my entire life. Everyone was like, ‘How was your drive over?’ It’s like, ‘Wonderful! I was with Blake Shelton,'” she gushed over the “God’s Country” singer.

The star then added, “He makes me laugh and smile and is just the greatest guy. Everybody says it. It’s not just me.”

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Blake previously addressed claims he and Gwen were already married back in December when he once again played pretty coy about all the seemingly never ending wedding rumors.