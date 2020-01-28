Pussycat Dolls Prove They Can Still Rock Tight PVC Outfits 10 Years Later In Latest Instagram Pic

For some, it was the comeback they had been waiting a decade for. The Pussycat Dolls announced last year that they were getting back together and have since revealed that new music is on its way. For their latest Instagram upload, all five members — Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta, and Carmit Bachar — are turning up the heat once again.

The group photo sees the Dolls dressed up in cut-out skintight PVC garments, which is a look they were known for in their heyday.

Scherzinger posed in the middle in a cut-out bodysuit that displayed her toned stomach and chest area. Her garment had long latex sleeves and was paired with oose-fitted pants. She placed both hands beside her and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. The “When I Grow Up” hitmaker sported her long dark wavy hair down.

Beside her, Roberts and Sutta put their arms on her shoulder and were photographed slightly side-on. Roberts’ outfit was legless and sleeveless on opposite sides and also displayed her toned torso. Sutta rocked a leotard with cut-out tights on the side.

On the far left, Wyatt slayed a low-cut leotard with huge shoulder pads and fishnet tights underneath. The “I Don’t Need a Man” songstress owned a shoulder-length blond bob and lots of dark eye makeup.

On the far right, Bachar stunned in a strapless corset bodysuit and skintight pants.

All five members matched their costumes with black latex thigh-high boots and proved that they still have the sex appeal they had 10 years ago.

For their caption, they teased lyrics to their upcoming single, “React.” They told fans it will be released on February 2 and is available to pre-order now. The photo hinted that this could be the girls on set for the music video.

In the span of 11 hours, their post racked up more than 40,000 likes and over 730 comments, proving to be popular with their followers.

“I CANT WAITTTTTTTT IM FREAKING EXCITED SHAKIN SHAKIN,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“I can’t wait to hear everyone’s vocals slay on this,” another shared.

“How do you all look so hot 10 years later and still look as fire?” a third fan questioned.

“One of the best videos of the year and it’s not even out yet,” a fourth admirer commented.

In April, the Dolls will kick off their first tour in over a decade in Dublin, Ireland, and will continue across the U.K. in arenas. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, original member Melody Thornton will not be taking part.