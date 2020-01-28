Tammy Hembrow Sends Son, Wolf, Off To School With A Sweet Photo Timeline On Instagram

Tammy Hembrow‘s oldest child, 4-year-old Wolf, headed off to “big boy school” on Monday and she gave him a teary-eyed sendoff with a photo timeline and touching message posted to her Instagram page.

The mother-of-two dropped Wolf off at school Monday morning, writing that she had “been a big ball of emotion all morning.” The model added that while she tried to hold it together as best as she could, the tears were “mostly happy.” She went on to write about how proud she felt of her son and how much of a light he was in everyone’s lives.

“I love watching you grow & I know you will do great things in this life. I loved you before I ever laid eyes on you & I will love you til the end of the earth & beyond.”

The proud mama ended the caption by calling Wolf her sun, her moon, and all her stars.

In the photo and video montage accompanying the touching caption, the Instagram fitness model’s 10.7 million followers watch little Wolf grow from a newborn baby to the 4-year-old boy he is today.

The first video in the post shows a newly born Wolf as he scrunches up his face and moves his head around on the bed. He wears a white fleece outfit and a matching white swaddle. A second video features the 25-year-old fitness guru’s pregnant belly as she films Wolf kicking her from within.

A third video features a slightly older baby Wolf laying on his mother’s stomach while spending a day at the beach. He coos and laughs, showing off his bubbly personality and adorable features. Tammy has him covered in a red and white striped towel that matches her red, bikini top.

The last four elements of the timeline are all photos of Wolf in various stages of development as he snuggles up with his mom for selfies and kisses. The last photo in the post shows the young boy at his current age during a family vacation in a tropical location. He shares an adorable kiss on the lips with his mom.

The model’s millions of followers loved the shout-out post to Wolf and left hundreds of comments expressing their love for the family and the sweet photos.

“This is making me tear up,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I can’t believe how much your babies look like you! So smushy,” another follower commented.

According to The Inquisitr, Tammy is mom to Wolf and his younger sister, Saskia. The model often shares photos of them on Instagram.