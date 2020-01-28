Bombshell Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Performs ‘No Jumping Workout’ In Blue Sports Bra And Tiny Shorts

Kayla Itsines demonstrated a “no jumping workout” in a new series of videos shared to her Instagram page earlier this week.

The routine was uploaded on Monday and was met with instant praise from the bombshell fitness trainer’s 12.1 million followers on the platform. Kayla was dressed in a baby blue sports bra, tiny white shorts, and white sneakers to perform the exercises, which she noted in the caption were perfect for new mothers that needed to allow their pelvic floors to recover.

The 28-year-old kicked off her workout with a set of modified burpees, which she performed on top of a bright pink exercise mat. She balanced on top of the two dumbbells in her hands and stretched both legs out behind her before bringing them back in toward her body and elevating herself on her tiptoes.

Next, Kayla performed a set of underhand bicep curls with the same set of dumbbells, which were followed by the combination of a reverse lunge and press moves performed ten times for each leg.

The fourth part of the exercise routine included bent over rows and reverse flies. Kayla could be seen standing with her upper body bent toward the floor and proceeded to pull her dumbbells straight up toward her chest before returning back to the starting position. Keeping her body in the same position, the trainer then stretched her arms out to the side for the reverse fly exercise.

To finish out the sweat session, Kayla demonstrated a set of goblet squats with a pulse. For this exercise, she used just a single dumbbell, which was held with both hands in front of her chest. She was seen bending down at the knees into a squat position and performing a “pulse” by lifting herself back up and down just a few inches.

The new series of exercise videos certainly proved popular with the Australian fitness coach’s fans. The upload has earned nearly 33,000 likes since going live to her feed 15 hours ago, as well as hundreds of comments from followers thanking Kayla for sharing the modified routine.

“Thank you for this! Plantar fasciitis has me sidelined for a bit from running/jumping…this helps!!!” one person wrote.

“Thank you so much for continually posting modifications!!! I look forward to every single one you post!!!” said another.

“This is amazing. I’m not allowed to jump currently so this helps me a lot,” commented a third.

While Kayla has her own fitness program, she often takes to her Instagram account to share exercises with her followers as well. Another recent addition to her page included a variety of core exercises for her fans to try and certainly proved popular, as they were awarded nearly 31,000 likes.