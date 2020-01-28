‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tiny Bikini

Chilean Playboy model Daniella Chavez didn’t leave much to the imagination in her latest Instagram share. In the post, the blond bombshell wore a bikini that covered up just enough to keep the photo safe for Instagram.

Daniella’s bikini — what little there was to it — was black. The straps were made from clear plastic, giving it the appearance of not having any straps at all. The bikini top was nothing more than strips of fabric that went down the center of each breast covering up her nipples. The fabric didn’t quite cover all of her breasts, giving her fans a peek at underboob. The bottoms of the tiny swimsuit were even more revealing, as they were nothing more than a thin strip of fabric between her legs held up by the straps.

According to the geotag for the post, the model was somewhere on a beach in the Bahamas. Behind her, turquoise water met the blue sky in an idyllic scene.

While the ocean was a beautiful sight, Daniella was the focal point of this photo as she kneeled on the beach with her legs slightly spread. She placed her hands on her thighs and held her face to the sky. Her eyes were closed and her lips were slightly parted. She leaned forward a bit, giving the camera a nice angle of her voluptuous chest and chiseled abs. The provocative pose also highlighted her hourglass shape and toned thighs. Her skin looked smooth and flawless in the sunlight.

The beauty’s sleek blond hair was straightened and fell over her shoulders. Her makeup included smoky eye shadow, thick lashes and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She wore a rose color on her lips and a pale pink polish on her nails.

The caption was written in Spanish, but a translation from Google Translate revealed that she left a positive message about choosing to live life.

While most of the comments were written in Spanish, some of Daniella’s English-speaking fans had something to say about the sexy snap.

“What you have chosen is sure working for you because you are always looking absolutely gorgeous in every way,” one fan said.

“Gorgeous looking, great shot,” wrote a second admirer.

“You are so beautiful,” commented a third follower.

Daniella is no stranger to showing off plenty of skin. She recently thrilled her 12.7 million followers with a snap in which she flaunted her booty in another skimpy bikini.