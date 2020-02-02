How Many Times Has Jennifer Lopez Been Married?

Jennifer Lopez is engaged to longtime love Alex Rodriguez, but her future wedding to the former New York Yankee won’t be the first time she walks down the aisle. The Super Bowl halftime show star has been married three times before.

In an interview with Today, Lopez said she doesn’t “count” her first two marriages because they each lasted under a year.

“I’ve been married three times,” the “Jenny from the Block” singer said in 2019. “And once was nine months, and once was 11 months. So I don’t really count those.”

In addition to her marriages, JLo been in headline-making, long-term romantic relationships with Sean “Diddy” Combs and Ben Affleck. But she recently revealed that at age 50, she is looking forward to having a lifelong partner and growing old with somebody. That “somebody” will be A-Rod.

Here’s a look back at Lopez’s marriages that didn’t work out, but still brought her to where she is now as she looks forward to her happily ever after.

Jennifer’s First Marriage Was To Ojani Noa (1997 — 1998)

Albert Ortega / Getty Images

Lopez’s first marriage came more than 20 years ago. The young star married Cuban waiter Ojani Noa in February 1997, shortly before she got her big-screen break with the starring role in the film Selena.

But the marriage quickly went sour and Noa later reportedly threatened to write a tell-all about his brief marriage to the superstar singer, according to Oprah.com. Lopez ultimately sued her ex-husband to prevent him from writing the book. In 2016, Noa appeared on the reality show Million Dollar Matchmaker where he admitted he was still trying to get over the love of his life, JLo.

Jennifer’s Second Marriage Was To Cris Judd (2001 — 2003)

Vince Bucci / Getty Images

Lopez met her second husband, Chris Judd, when he appeared as a backup dancer in her “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” video. The pair married in September 2001 after a month-long engagement, but their whirlwind romance quickly crumbled under the pressures of the spotlight. The newlyweds split just nine months after tying the knot, and their divorce was finalized in 2003.

Last year, Judd told TooFab he is no longer in contact with his famous ex-wife and doesn’t even watch her movies.

“Man, I’m so far removed from her,” Judd said. “I have, gosh, you know, I just wish her the best.”

The professional dancer currently works on scripted children’s television shows on Nickelodeon and Netflix. He married Kelly A. Wolfe in November 2009, and they share a daughter, Vivienne.

Jennifer’s Third Marriage Was To Marc Anthony (2004 — 2014)

JLo seemingly found her match with fellow Latino singer Marc Anthony. Five years after they collaborated on the song “No Me Ames,” Lopez and Anthony married in Beverly Hills in June 2004, and they welcomed twins Max and Emme in February 2008. But by 2011 the couple split, amid cheating rumors that Anthony vehemently denied.

Nearly a decade later, the exes work hard to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship and have even worked on music together in the years following their divorce. Lopez has often even described Anthony as a “best friend,” and she told People they try to stay in a good place for the sake of their children.

‘We’re just in a really great place, and the kids get to spend time with the two of us more together and see us working together,” Jennifer said, “[Remaining close is] just good for the whole family.”