Aussie Stunner Madi Edwards Sizzles By The Pool In a Strappy Red Bikini

Madi Edwards is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her thousands of fans.

On Monday, the Aussie stunner took to her account on the social media platform late in the evening to share a sizzling set of snaps that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. The upload included two photos of Madi in Los Angeles, California, where the babe was seen enjoying a beautiful day out by the pool.

Of course, a day by the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Madi’s didn’t disappoint. The model looked smoking hot in a strappy bikini from Janthee Berlin that left very little to the imagination, making for a display that proved impossible to be ignored.

Madi sizzling in her itty-bitty red two-piece that popped against her deep, all-over tan and did way more showing than covering up. The set included a halter-style top that showcased her toned arms and boasted triangle shaped-cups and a plunging neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. The number also featured extra-long ties that were wrapped tight around Madi’s torso, highlighting her flat midsection and slender frame.

On her lower half, the social media sensation sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were arguably even more risque than the top half of her look. The number covered only what was necessary and left her sculpted legs completely bare thanks to its daringly high-cut design. A swipe to the second photo of the upload saw Madi standing with her back to the camera, revealing her bikini’s racy thong style that exposed her pert derriere in its entirety as well. Meanwhile, its thin waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

Madi added a gold nameplate necklace and small hoop earrings to her pool day look that gave it just the right amount of bling. She wore her blond tresses down and perfectly parted in the middle, and sported a minimal makeup look that allowed her natural beauty to shine.

Unsurprisingly, the Australian hottie’s latest social media appearance was a huge hit with her fans. Within just six hours of going live to Instagram, the snaps have earned over 14,000 likes, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“So gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another said that Madi was exuding “angel energy.”

“Hottest human wow,” commented a third.

Madi often dazzles her fans with her sexy and skin-baring ensembles. Another recent addition to her page saw her showing off her flawless figure again in a cheeky, neon orange one-piece that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. That look also proved popular, earning over 12,000 likes.