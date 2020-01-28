Cardi B Looks Elegant In Semi-Sheer Netted Gown On Grammys Red Carpet

Cardi B was one of the many high-profile stars who attended the Grammy Awards this year. As always, the rapper made a fashion statement with her outfit and it didn’t go unnoticed.

The “I Like It” chart-topper stunned in a semi-sheer netted gown that fell to the floor. The dress covered her neck and had different shaped jewels embroidered all over. The garment had long cut-open sleeves that also fell to the ground that made her look angel-like. Cardi sported her long dark straight hair down and opted for bright-colored eye shadow.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker rocked long white pointy acrylic nails and accessorized herself with sparkly silver dangling earrings. Underneath the long garment, she wore heels.

Cardi shared a shot of herself posing on the carpet on Instagram which showed off the detailing off the dress well. She spread open her arms and looked down. The “Be Careful” songstress looked incredibly elegant and ethereal.

For her caption, she credited the designer, Mugler. For his own Instagram caption, he stated that it was custom made especially for her.

In the span of one day, Cardi’s post racked up more than 2.6 million likes and over 12,900 comments, proving to be popular with her 58.6 million followers.

“The Lord gonna forgive all your sins looking like an angel sis,” one user wrote.

“Girl you really have outdone yourself!!” another shared, adding multiple flame emoji.

“You stopping souls in their tracks. Yessss babeee. You shine like the diamond you are,” a third fan remarked.

“CARDI can wear anything and make it look good,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the eye-heart face emoji.

In a separate Instagram post, Cardi uploaded a photo of herself with her husband, Offset, on the carpet.

Offset owned an all-black look that consisted of a leather vest and pants. For their couple pic, he was photographed side on. He lifted up Cardi’s hand to his mouth and kissed it while closing his eyes.

Cardi looked directly at her man and still remained elegant. Her body faced the camera but she displayed her profile by turning her head to the left. Her outfit shimmered in the light while placing one leg in front of the other.

For the caption, Cardi referred to Offset as “daddy.

On the night, the pair were nominated for a Grammy Award in the category of Best Rap Performance for their collaboration, “Clout.”

To date, Cardi has been nominated eight times. Last year, she picked up Best Rap Album for her debut record, Invasion of Privacy.