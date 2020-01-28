‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Star Ashley Jones Shares Bikini Photo Of Kaley Cuoco For Post About Constipation

Ashley revealed that she experienced an uncomfortable issue during a trip with Kaley and a few other friends.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Ashley Jones shared a throwback photo of herself and The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco rocking bikinis on the beach. However, the main point of her Instagram snapshot wasn’t to show off the gorgeous women’s incredible figures. Instead, Ashley used the photo to promote a blog post about an uncomfortable condition that she occasionally suffers from: constipation.

On Saturday, Ashley took to Instagram to share the snapshot in question. She and a group of gal pals were pictured looking blissful on a sandy beach. Ashley was showing off quite a bit of cleavage in a tiny white bikini trimmed with small ruffles. She was sitting next to former The Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, who was rocking a red bikini and a white bucket hat.

Kaley was stretched out next to Ali. Her bikini top had a high neck with black sheer paneling above the bust. The bottom half of the top featured a black and white tie-dye pattern. Her low-rise bottoms were solid black and had ties on the sides. The photo was taken when Kaley’s hair was short, and she was wearing it pushed back.

Kaley’s former 8 Simple Rules costar Amy Davidson was sitting on her other side. The stunning redhead was wearing a colorful striped bikini top and black bottoms.

According to the geotag Ashley added to her post, the photo was taken during a trip to Cabo San Lucas. In the post’s caption, she wrote that she was “reminiscing” about the getaway, and she directed her followers to check out her blog for more information about the “TMI” topic that her trip down memory lane had her thinking about.

In the blog post, which included the same photo, Ashley revealed that she suffered from an extreme case of constipation during her entire week-long stay in Cabo. She wrote that it became such an issue that her fellow vacation goers would ask her about it every morning.

“My stomach did not feel well and I started to get the bloated look,” Ashley recalled. “AND WE WERE IN CABO IN BIKINIS.”

Ashley revealed that she occasionally suffers from constipation, but it seems to be worse when she travels. She also wrote that the issue is something that the majority of her friends have also dealt with, and they all have their own constipation remedies. Ashley shared a few of her own, including drinking lots of water and taking probiotics.

Back on Ashley’s Instagram post, most of her followers weren’t talking about constipation. Kaley was one of those who responded to Ashley’s throwback photo with a remark that wasn’t related to the topic. It’s not uncommon for the two pals to comment on each other’s social media posts.

“Omg babies!” Kaley wrote.

Ashley’s non-famous fans also had plenty to say about the picture.

“You ladies are so gorgeous and perfect!! Wow!!” wrote one fan.

“That’s a whole lot of gorgeousness,” another admirer remarked.

“All beautiful ladies inside & out,” read a third comment. “Such a great photo! It’s wonderful that you’re all still really close friends.”