Shaquille O’Neal ‘Sick’ Over Kobe Bryant’s Death, Says He’s Not Eaten Or Slept

Shaq said he's 'not doing well' following Kobe's death and shared how the sudden loss has inspired him to make amends with others.

Shaquille O’Neal has opened up about the death of friend Kobe Bryant and admitted that he’s not eaten or slept since he heard the tragic news of the helicopter crash that killed the basketball legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people on January 26. The NBA legend got very candid about the passing of his fellow basketball star on his podcast, where he revealed that he was “sick” over the sudden loss.

Shaq spoke openly about Kobe’s death on his podcast, The BIG Podcast with Shaq, which happened around three months after he tragically lost his sister Ayesha to a battle with cancer.

“I’m not doing well. I’m sick,” he said on the podcast this week, per Entertainment Tonight, as he shared that he was still trying to deal with the death of his sister and had been told by numerous people that he looks like he needs some rest.

“I haven’t been sleeping after Ayesha’s death because [I’m] just not thinking about the good times, but thinking about the times when I could have [done] something or I could have done something different or I could have loved her more or I could have showed her more support. And, the same thing hit when I found out this news,” he added.

Shaq – who has shared various tributes to Kobe across social media since his passing – then recalled how he found out the news of his death on Sunday after he was showed a news article about the incident as he worked out alongside his son, Shaqir.

Shaq said that he initially thought the article was a hoax and “yelled” at the person who showed it to him because he didn’t want to believe the news was true. However, he but said he knew it wasn’t a hoax when he started to get calls that confirmed the horrible news.

“[It was] sad enough, then you hear his daughter was with him,” Shaq said, adding, “I haven’t eaten. I haven’t slept. I’m looking at all the tapes, but I’m sick right now.”

The star also shared his condolences for Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant as he admitted that Kobe’s death is “gonna hurt for a long, long time.”

“I just wish he was here. I wish I could say something to him. My heart goes out to Vanessa because she lost two. I have a little brother, but I lost a brother yesterday,” he said.

Shaq and Kobe had a turbulent past which saw the twosome not exactly on speaking terms at one point in their career. However, the two had patched things up prior to Kobe’s death and would see each other fairly regularly, particularly at basketball games and events.

The star admitted on his podcast that the sudden loss has inspired him to be a little nicer to people, particularly those has hasn’t always seen eye to eye with. Shaq said that he’d already called a few people that he’s had “discrepancies” with in the past in order to make amends.

Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal is thought to be one of the last people Kobe contacted before his death mere hours before the fatal crash.

In a screenshot shared online, Shareef revealed that he received a direct message from the athlete on the morning of his death as he checked in to see how he was doing. He replied, though it’s unlikely Kobe ever saw his messages.