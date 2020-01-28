Jimmy Fallon Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant On ‘The Tonight Show’

On Monday night, January 27, The Tonight Show’s YouTube account posted a video of Jimmy Fallon honoring Kobe Bryant.

Jimmy was teary-eyed when he opened the show. He started by mentioning the helicopter accident that Kobe was in with his daughter, Gianna. He then went down memory lane and shared how he and Kobe met the first time in Los Angeles.

Jimmy mentioned that Kobe was “such a life force, so strong, and creative, and inspired.” He thought that the basketball legend would “live forever.” Jimmy revealed that he and Kobe met when they were just starting in their careers in the City of Angels — Kobe as a rookie on the Lakers at aged 17 and him being very new to the comedy scene at 21.

Jimmy recalled that they first saw each other at a party. He shared that he did not know anybody there, so did Kobe, so they started talking. The talk show host revealed that he and Kobe talked about their new careers back then and how they went on a “beer run” together.

Jimmy explained that the host of the party asked if somebody wants to do a beer run. Then he mentioned that Kobe being 17 at the time was not drinking and offered to do it instead with him. So they got into the car together and drove down Sunset Boulevard and went to a place that Jimmy recalled looking like “7/11.”

Jimmy remembers talking to the person-in-charge and that they were told that the big establishment did not sell beers individually as they were simply distributors to smaller stores. Then he recalled Kobe stepping in and said he was a “Laker.” The person-in-charge went back in and handed them five cases of beer, and that was how they saved the party.

“Kobe went on to become a legend, five NBA titles, two Olympic Gold Medals, 18 All-Star appearances,” Jimmy explained.

He also mentioned that Kobe was not only the most respected player in NBA history, but he was also the most brilliant.

Jimmy then shared that when he and Kobe would run into each other, they would always recall about the night they met and would laugh about it and all the good things that happened since, as well as their journey, the good and the bad, on how to be great dads to their kids.

Jimmy went on to honor Kobe, Gianna, and the other seven people who died in the horrific tragedy. He then sends his love to Kobe’s wife, Vanessa and everyone who is affected by the recent tragedy.