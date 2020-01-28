Mariah Carey Shares A Sizzling Bikini Photo And Poses With Two Exes For The Dolly Parton Challenge

Mariah's current boyfriend also made an appearance in her set of four photos.

Mariah Carey fans absolutely loved the iconic diva’s take on the viral Dolly Parton Challenge.

Dolly accidentally created the internet’s newest social media obsession when she took to Instagram to celebrate her 74th birthday. The country music legend showed her fans that she’s a woman who “can do it all” by creating a collage of four very different photos. Each image was labeled with the name of a popular social media platform: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder.

Mariah followed Dolly’s lead by creating her own collage of pictures that were appropriate for each of the four websites and apps. For her LinkedIn entry, she was pictured posing with a music industry bigwig who also happened to be one of her ex-husbands, producer and record executive Tommy Mottola. Mariah was rocking a sophisticated cream-colored coat with a fur-trimmed collar. She was holding out her hand to Tommy as he looked at her and smiled.

Mariah chose a family photo for her Facebook entry. She was pictured posing with her second ex-husband, TV personality Nick Cannon, and the couple’s two children, twins Moroccan and Monroe. Nick and Moroccan were wearing matching orange ensembles, while Mariah and Monroe were both rocking sporty black and white Adidas mini-dresses that featured the brand’s signature stripes on the sleeves. Mariah was wearing hers partially unzipped to show off her cleavage. According to Us Weekly, this snapshot was taken at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards. Nick and Mariah were already divorced at the time.

For her Instagram entry, Mariah picked a picture of herself and her current boyfriend, dancer Bryan Tanaka, posing together on a red carpet. Mariah looked glamorous in a curve-hugging black gown with a sheer mermaid skirt.

Mariah’s Tinder photo was a bikini selfie. The “Heartbreaker” singer was pictured rocking a leopard-print two-piece that included classic brief bottoms and a tie detail on the top. She was posing in a room with hot pink walls, and she reaching up to pull on the matching neon Venetian blinds covering a window. Mariah used her opposite hand to snap a selfie with a camera, which she was holding in front of her bikini bottoms. Her picture captured the camera’s flash.

In the caption of her post, Mariah joked that her take on Dolly’s challenge was “fashionably late.” However, her followers seemed to think that it was worth the wait; her Instagram post has earned over 177,000 likes so far.

Mariah’s photo collage was a hit with many of her famous followers, including her second ex-husband.

“Hilarious!!!!!!” Nick wrote, punctuating his response with three rolling on the floor laughing emoji.

“Oh my god NOT tommy motolla!! Why are you so iconic,” remarked actress and singer Katherine McPhee-Foster.

Mariah’s non-celebrity fans also loved her post.

“The levels of this shade are truly legendary. I’ll be looking for my edges from now through December 2020,” wrote one of the singer’s followers.

“Not Mariah posting her two ex husbands and her new boo all in one post,” another admirer remarked. “A LEGEND.”