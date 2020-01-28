Britney Spears Wears A Bikini And Sam Asghari’s Cowboy Hat For A Trip To The Beach

Britney said that the trip made her feel like she was four-years-old again.

Britney Spears rocked a tiny turquoise bikini for a trek to the beach. On Tuesday, the 38-year-old “Toxic” songstress took to Instagram to share a new video with her fans. She revealed that it was filmed during her first visit to the seaside in “a very long time.”

Britney was shown wearing a classic string bikini top with triangle cups and neck ties. Her bottoms were a low-rise design that lengthened her torso and showed off her sculpted stomach.

At the beginning of the video, the singer had her hair pulled up in a folded-over ponytail. She was shown from the back as she playfully skipped over the sand. This view revealed that her bottoms had a full-coverage back. Britney was heading toward the water, which was reflecting the setting sun’s orange glow.

Before Britney reached the water’s edge, her video cut to a different shot. She was further away from the surf, and she had taken her long, blond hair down. She was also sporting a cowboy hat. The pop star accessorized her fun beach look with a black tattoo choker necklace. The singer was sporting dark eye makeup and a red lip.

Britney was shown tipping her hat a few times, smiling at the camera, putting her hands on her hips, and playing with her hair. She made a face and looked down at one point, possibly because she’d stepped on something. She was also talking to whoever was filming her, but it wasn’t possible to hear what she was saying. She gave the camera a little flirty skip shortly before the video ended. A soundtrack of jaunty guitar music played over the entire video.

In response to her video, Britney’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, revealed that the hat Britney was wearing belonged to him.

“Stealing my cowboy hat I see?” Sam wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the hat in question also made an appearance in one of Britney’s Instagram photos. She and Sam had decided to go horseback riding, so her boyfriend naturally wore a cowboy hat for their outing. Britney shared a photo of her and her “prince” posing on their majestic steeds.

It seems that Britney has been feeling somewhat adventurous lately. In the caption included with her beach video, the singer expressed regret that she’d left her boogie board at home, even though the water was so cold that she only touched her toes in it before running back to drier land.

Britney also expressed awe over the size of the ocean, revealing that visiting it for the first time in a long time made her feel “small.”

The singer’s fans had a lot of fun in the comments section of her Instagram post.

“It’s Britney Beach,” read one response to her video.

“Behold, the queen of the Ocean,” another fan declared.

“Little mermaid who??”” a third admirer wrote.

“Absolute gold. Hat tip hat tip smile hat tip,” a fourth fan remarked. “I just wanna be on her level.”