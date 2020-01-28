Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Super Bowl Essentials Kit On Instagram

With singer, Jennifer Lopez, set to be a part of the halftime entertainment at the upcoming Super Bowl, the celebrity has recently posted her essentials kit for the event to her Instagram account. The image shows a small but dazzling array of items she considers must-haves for her Super Bowl performance.

The image shows a glittering microphone featuring black diamontes along its length. A matching container behind the microphone also features a dazzling display of diamontes that bleed from pale to black. Lopez’s moniker, JLo, is also emblazoned on the container.

What appears to be two phones — perhaps one as back-up — also feature in JLo’s essential Super Bowl kit. In addition, coffee joins the line-up along with a pair of sunglasses.

Fans were quick to comment on Jennifer’s post, which saw 284,000 likes on the image within two hours posting, along with more than 2,000 comments.

“Cannot wait to see you shine!!!!! said Andy Cohen in the comments section of Lopez’s Instagram post.

“We can’t wait!” said the official Instagram account for Guess Jeans.

“Yassssss mama BLING!!” said one follower, adding some pouting lips emoji after their comment.

In fact, hearts and pouting lips emoji were definitely heavily featured by those who commented, along with the fire and heart-eyed emoji.

“IM SOOO READY!!” said another fan, adding the popular heart-eyed emoji to further convey their excitement.

As reported by the New York Post, Shakira will join Lopez as part of the half-time entertainment on Sunday night. The duo has been training hard for the Super Bowl event and has both often shown sneak peeks in photos posted to their Instagram accounts.

Lopez, who is known to train hard, having taken up pole-dancing lessons in the lead up to her part in the movie, Hustlers, has turned to her regular celebrity trainer, David Kirsch, to further get her ready for Sunday.

Kirsch revealed that that is “no quit in Jennifer” and, at age 50, she shows more muscle tone than some of his clients who are half Lopez’s age.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lopez recently posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram account regarding the death of Kobe Bryant. As she lamented the loss, she also commented on the fact that “family is what matters most” regarding the Bryants.

“We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must going through right now,” Lopez continued.