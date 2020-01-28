Rihanna’s Heartbreaking Instagram Post Regarding The Loss Of Kobe Bryant, ‘Still Doesn’t Feel Real’

As everyone is dealing with the devastating loss of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, fans and celebrities alike are posting about their grief. Singer Rihanna is the latest celebrity to talk about how she feels regarding the tragic death.

“Still doesn’t feel real,” Rihanna posted to her Instagram account recently.

She then went on to state to her 78.7 million followers that she couldn’t find the right words to express just how much the loss meant to her, adding that she misses the late sports star.

Bryant, 41, lost his life in a helicopter crash that also claimed nine other lives, including Kobe’s daughter Gianna (Gigi). CNN also states that Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa, were on board the helicopter, as was an assistant girls basketball coach, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, and her daughter, Payton. Pilot Ara Zobayan was likewise listed among the fatalities.

Rihanna also commented on the loss for all the families involved. She asked for God to have mercy on the Bryant family, as well as the loved ones of the other victims who perished in the accident.

The Instagram image showed an endearing picture of Bryant with his daughter. Smiling at her, the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar is hugging her as she squeezes his face.

Many of her followers posted comments that included the praying emoji as they responded to Rihanna’s post. Included among those who shared their grief were a number of the singer’s celebrity followers.

“So sad!” said Kid the Wiz, also including the praying emoji in his comment. “Sending so much strength to his family.”

“Rest in Love,” said Amarachi Nwosu.

Regular fans also commented on the touching image of Bryant. Within an hour of posting her sentiments, the picture had garnered 1.2 million likes and thousands of comments.

“Saddest week ever,” said one follower in the comments section of Rihanna’s post.

“Sad day for LA,” remarked another social media user.

“Forever in our hearts,” yet another fan remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rihanna has apparently split with her boyfriend, Hassan Jameel. The pair had been together for three years and split earlier in the month. It had been reported that Rihanna and Jameel faced criticism from his wealthy relatives, which may have led to the breakup. Reports of her sultry appearance also causing conflict between the two have surfaced as well, and it is believed that Jameel’s family wanted him to be with someone more conservative.