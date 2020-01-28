Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Insane Body In Revealing White Gown On The Red Carpet

Pop star and television personality Nicole Scherzinger knows how to slay on the red carpet, and the ensemble she shared in her latest Instagram update was no different. She treated her 4.3 million followers to a peek at the gown she wore at an event prior to the Grammy Awards, a gala event where rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs was honored.

The white floor-length gown that Nicole rocked had countless stunning details, so she made sure her fans got the whole experience by sharing a double update showcasing the front and back of the outfit.

In the first snap in the post, Nicole posed on the red carpet with one hand by her side and the other on her hip. She looked poised and elegant in the white gown, which featured sculptural details near the bust that made a style statement and also showcased a hint of her cleavage. The bodice of the dress hugged her curves before it cascaded down her hips and her toned, bronzed thighs. Though the fabric went all the way to the floor, there were two scandalously high slits that left both thighs exposed.

Nicole added a pair of earrings that dangled down and brushed her collarbones, as well as a statement ring. She kept her neck bare, allowing the bodice of her dress to stand out. Her brunette locks were styled in a simple, yet sleek look, and she rocked a seriously smoky eye look for a seductive vibe.

In the second snap from her update, Nicole turned away from the camera to show off the back of the dress. The back dipped low, showing off some more bronzed skin, and had two trails that went behind her. She added a dash of sparkle to the ensemble with her shoes — a pair of pointed-toe stiletto heels in a silver shade.

Nicole’s fans couldn’t get over the stunning look, and the post racked up over 66,200 likes within just four hours. Many of the pop star’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

One fan simply said “flawless,” followed by a series of heart eyes emoji.

“Now THIS is how you do red carpet!!!!” another added.

“Stunning as usual. Next year you will be there picking up one of the awards,” a third follower said.

“[D]arling you are glowing.” a fourth supporter commented.

Nicole occasionally gives her fans a peek behind the scenes into her life on her Instagram page, and that’s exactly what she did with a post she shared earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported. The former Pussycat Dolls member posted a snap with her boyfriend, Thom Evans, by her side. The duo was together at what appeared to be a gym, and Nicole rocked a pair of neon pink leggings and a sports bra in the same color, showing off her sculpted physique.