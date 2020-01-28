Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Curves In A Thong Bikini For Insanely Sexy Instagram Update

South African stunner Candice Swanepoel thrilled her 14 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update, which featured her toned physique in a skimpy bikini. The black-and-white shot managed to be simultaneously sexy and artistic, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The image racked up over 29,400 likes within just 21 minutes.

Candice didn’t include a geotag or any reference to the location where the snap was taken on the post. However, the photo was captured by photographer Jerome Duran for her swimwear brand, Tropic of C, as she tagged both of their Instagram pages in the picture. The model also tagged hairstylist Italo Gregorio in the picture, presumably because the stylist did her up-do for the shot.

In the picture, Candice posed with her back to the camera and flashed what she referred to as a shameless “belfie.” The stunner rocked a pair of thong bikini bottoms that showed off much of her pert derriere, as she mentioned in the caption. The front of the swimsuit wasn’t visible, but two thin straps stretched across her lower back and a strap appeared to be fixed around her neck. The suit exposed lots of skin, and she added to the sexy vibe by glancing over her shoulder with a seductive look on her face.

Given the black-and-white hue of the shot, the color of the swimsuit or of Candice’s makeup wasn’t visible. However, the blond bombshell had her lips slightly parted and appeared to be rocking a smoky eye look to add to the seductive vibe. Her hair was styled in an effortlessly undone look, and one tendril escaped, skimming her cheekbone as she struck a sizzling pose. She had a white garment hanging down behind her as she posed with her back slightly arched.

Candice’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot shot, and the post quickly received over 150 comments from her eager fans showering her with compliments.

“A true angel,” one fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Stunningly beautiful and gorgeously sexy,” another admirer said.

“Wish I could wear string and look this good,” a third supporter said, referencing the skimpy cut of Candice’s swimsuit.

“Are you kidding??? This is pure magic BLESSING my timeline!!!!! Candice you’re otherworldly and are my personal God. No less,” a fourth follower added.

Candice has spent much of her career as a model posing in skimpy swimwear and lingerie, but ever since starting Tropic of C, the South African stunner has shared many sizzling snaps in such outfits. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she rocked a zebra-print suit. Though the look was a one-piece, the high-cut sides and low-cut front meant that she still had plenty of skin on display in the gorgeous image.