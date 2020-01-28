British Stunner Bethany Lily April Pulls Down Straps Of Crop Top For New Instagram Pic

British stunner, Bethany Lily April, shared a new sultry photo to her Instagram feed earlier today. She was seen wearing a black crop top with the straps pulled down to the sides.

There were three photos in total, all of which showed her posing indoors. The model sported an all-black look, which included her black crop tank. Her choice to pull the straps down meant that her shirt looked like it was barely holding up, with the top half of her chest out on full display. She also wore a pair of high-waisted, black pants, which meant that a bit of her midriff was left on display.

The first photo was of Bethany standing while facing the camera straight-on. She tilted her head slightly to the right and pursed her lips. She pulled her hair back into a high ponytail, and her locks fell in front of her left shoulder. The beauty opted to go without any visible accessories, which kept all of the attention on her figure.

The captions revealed that she was going makeup-free for the update.

The next image was similar, except it was taken from slightly further away. Bethany tilted her head to the left this time. The angle also gave viewers a better look at the small chandelier that hung from the ceiling.

In addition, the final photo closely mimicked the first one.

Bethany’s adoring fans took to the comments section to gush about her good looks. It sounded like her choice to go makeup-free was well-received by her followers.

“You’re so beautiful and wonderful!!!” gushed an admirer.

“This is the best you. IMO Sometimes we just need to recharge and go #allnaturalbeauty and #takecareofyourself that includes the mind as well as the body. #spreadthelove,” raved a supporter.

“You are beautiful and amazing the way you are always be yourself Bethany,” encouraged a fan.

“You are a great person and you are beautiful naturally! Your eyes gaze into my soul. Keep being yourself Beth!!!” exclaimed another social media user.

In addition, Bethany shared another update a couple of days ago that was also about her cleavage. This time, she rocked an unzipped bra. The lingerie had thick straps and was made of sheer fabric. The matching top and bottoms featured a black dragon design.

The bombshell wore her hair down in a heavy right part and posed in front of a white brick wall. She gave sultry looks and sported glossy pink lipstick.