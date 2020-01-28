Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Cleavage In A Tight White Dress For A Throwback Post

British bombshell Elizabeth Hurley shared a smoking hot throwback snap with her 1.5 million followers in her latest Instagram update. The picture was taken when she was starring on the television show The Royals, which she referenced in the caption of the post.

In the image, Elizabeth appeared to be on set, with an ornate room and furniture visible behind her, as well as what looked like several crew members scattered in the background. The actress’s insane curves were the focal point of the shot, however, as she perched on a black leather chair and stared right at the camera. The brunette beauty rocked a figure-hugging white dress that showed off her hourglass physique to perfection. The dress had cut-out details near the shoulders that revealed a little extra skin, as well as short sleeves. The look also featured a plunging neckline that teased a tantalizing amount of cleavage.

Given the way Elizabeth posed for the snap, the middle and bottom portions of the ensemble were mostly obscured. However, fans could still see the bottom of the dress hugged her curves and was a form-fitting silhouette.

The British beauty had her brunette locks parted in the middle, and they hung loosely around her shoulders in voluminous curls. Her makeup featured a soft pink gloss on her lips, a hint of blush for a gorgeous flushed look, and enough liner and lashes to draw attention to her stunning eyes.

In the caption of the post, Elizabeth referenced her character on the show, and she tagged both the E! Entertainment Instagram page and her former television series’ page on the social media platform.

Elizabeth’s eager followers absolutely loved her flashback post from her time on the show, as it received over 74,100 likes within just five hours. Many of her fans took to the comments section to shower the bombshell with praise.

“You’re still the queen,” one fan said, referencing her caption and the character she played on the series.

“Was? You never stopped being the Queen.” a second follower agreed.

“Beauty at it’s best right there!!” a third admirer added.

“Stunning absolute perfection,” said a fourth social media user.

Whether she’s reminiscing about one of her past projects or promoting something she’s currently working on, Elizabeth loves to flaunt her toned physique for the camera. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she rocked a skimpy, hot pink bikini from her own swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. The babe looked incredible in the shot, which perfectly flaunted her age-defying body.