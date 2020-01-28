Voluptuous Vixen Ashley Alexiss Sizzles In Black Lace Lingerie & Garter Belt

Plus-sized bombshell Ashley Alexiss tantalized her 2 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap in which she rocked skimpy black lingerie. The picture was part of a campaign that Ashley did with online retailer Fashion Nova’s plus-size line, Fashion Nova Curve.

In the snap, Ashley posed in front of a plain pink background that has appeared on her Instagram page before. She showed off her hourglass physique in a black lace lingerie top. The top featured a low-cut neckline that exposed a scandalous amount of cleavage. The lace clung to Ashley’s curves, and she added a bit of edge to the look by layering a black leather jacket over top of the lacy lingerie. The bottom of the garment featured a ruffle detail that had a garter belt attached.

Ashley amped up the sex appeal of the ensemble by adding a pair of thigh-high stockings to the look, held up by the black garter belt. The stockings clung to her curvaceous legs and had a thick band at the top and a sheer material down the length of her legs. She finished off the outfit with a few accessories, including a pair of lace-up black boots, large hoop earrings, and several layered necklaces that drew even more attention to her chest.

The blond bombshell’s long locks flowed down her shoulder in voluminous curls, and she had a soft pink hue on her lips. Her lips were slightly parted as she stared at the camera with a seductive look on her face, positioning her hands so that her cleavage was on full display.

Ashley’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the photo received over 650 likes within just 11 minutes. Many of Ashley’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the smoking hot lingerie look.

“You make me crazy,” one fan said, followed by a series of emoji.

Another fan could barely handle all of Ashley’s curves and simply said, “pure fireworks” in response to the sizzling shot.

“Yess!! Love you in these edgy looks!!!” another fan added.

One follower couldn’t help but use all capitals in his comment, and said “ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS” followed by several heart emoji.

As part of her partnership with Fashion Nova Curve, Ashley frequently shares smoking hot snaps that highlight her hourglass physique and ample assets. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley stunned her followers with a post in which she rocked a scandalous fishnet body stocking. The ensemble showcased almost all of Ashley’s killer curves and had her followers showering her with praise in the comment section, where she received over 1,500 comments.